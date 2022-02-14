Delta 2023: I’M FULLY IN GUBER RACE, DECLARES ANGOZI; GREETS DELTANS ON VALENTINE’S DAY

Dr. Braduce Angozi

WARRI/Nigeria: As the world celebrates 2022 Valentine’s today, February 14, Deltans have been enjoined to celebrate the day, by transforming the celebration to show of love that will be harnessed for the good of the people and the state.

One of the frontline runners for the Governorship ticket under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the Delta State Governorship election in 2023, Chief Dr. Angozi Amakazi Braduce, stated this on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Warri, in an interview.

Chief Angozi while reminding Deltans that it’s a well known fact that the day is celebrated worldwide on 14 February, where lovers express their romantic affection with greeting cards and gifts, said that they should go beyond expression of such affection, to show more commitment to the development of the state.



He stated that Deltans need to love one and other to overcome some of the recurring social vices that Nigerians face daily, due to lack of love which had become the bane of the Nigerian culture.



“Valentine day, as we all know is a day where we show romantic affection through different form of greetings, and gifts. It’s a special day for lovers, as its practiced.

“While I congratulate us for this year’s celebration, I advise we should go beyond mere expression of greeting cards, and gifts, but use the occasion to touch lives of others who are less privileged. This is the love will need now, in our state and country.



“The love will need now, is that which will build a relationship that can transform our society to a crime free society. If we can touch many lives, we will express the true value of this special day of St. Valentine.



“When we do this, our state, Delta Will be a better place for all. Our individual contributions through love and affection, will compliment that of the government.



“The true celebration of Valentine Day, will help cure the inter-ethnic rivalry, communal crises, increase in get rich syndrome involving our youths and many other social vices”.



On the rumour that he had jettison the ambition to succeed Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, come 2023, he said he had never at anytime contemplated such, and had not, saying he is fully in the race.



“My ambition to contest the 2023 election is highly in progress. I had never contemplated to quite. I am still much in the race. All you had been hearing is just rumour. I will therefore like to use this medium to tell all my friends and supporters to disregard such rumours.” He said.