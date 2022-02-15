Press Release

February 13, 2022

Anioma Delta Baptist Conference Annual Session Begins Thursday, 17th February

The Anioma Delta Baptist Conference of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, has concluded arrangements for its 8th Annual Conference in Session.

The Annual Session with the theme: Kingdom People For Kingdom Project will commence on Thursday, February 17 and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

New Era Baptist Church, located at number 5 New Era Avenue, by Iwezue Street, off Efiezomor Street, Boji-Boji, Owa in Ika North East Local Government Area, Delta State, is the venue for the main Conference in Session

His Eminence, Rev. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji, President and Spiritual Leader of the Nigerian Baptist Convention is billed to declare this Year’s Annual Session open, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor, Delta State, is expected to grace the General Session of the highly spiritual event, as the Father of the State and Special Guest of Honour.

The President and Spiritual Leader of the Anioma Delta Baptist Conference, the Rev. Dr. Paul Friday Anyasi, will be Presiding over the Conference in Session, with other great Men of God, drawn from the Baptist Denomination, espousing the word of God through the leading of the Holy Spirit.

Other top Baptist clerics who will be Ministering include, the Chairman of the Anioma Delta Baptist Conference, Rev Monday Opene, Rev. Dr. Simon Peter Dogoboro from Warri and Rev. Light Ugbede.

Also ministering will be the Vice Chairman of the Anioma Delta Baptist Conference, Rev. Johnbull Atamhenwan and Rev. Dr. Dike Utih, a highly anointed Baptist Minister from Okpanam, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The four day spiritual event will also feature high praise and worship, prayer sessions, as well as spirit filled classical hymns to be rendered by the Rev. Mrs. Nkechi Ewiwilem led Special Mass Choir of the Anioma Delta Baptist Conference.

Over three thousand delegates are expected from the fifteen Baptist Associations that consist of over 140 local Baptist Churches, in the Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State.

All Organizations within the Conference including; Men’s Missionary Union, MMU, Women Missionary Union, WMU, Youth Fellowship, Deacons’ Fellowship and Pastors Fellowship, as well as Christian Education Department, have been mobilized and are set for the four day annual session, which will commence at 9am. each day.

The Conference President and Spiritual Leader, the Rev. Dr. Paul Friday Anyasi, urges members of the conference to intensify prayers as they conclude preparations for the Annual Conference in Session.

Signed:

Deacon Chijioke Williams Ugbolue

Public Relations Officer

Anioma Delta Baptist Conference.