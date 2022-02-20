PRESS RELEASE

20th February, 2022

=N=12 Billion Loan and Delta APC’s Small Brain

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has again called attention to the deception of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, disguised in its cry of wolf where there is none.

The nauseating and brazen distortion this time is propagandized in its latest Press Release titled: “Yet Another 12 Billion Naira Loan on the Neck of Deltans, Thanks To Okowa And Delta PDP,” signed by one Dr. Omene Edafe, posturing as Director of Publicity, in which it tried to cast aspersions on, and reduce to a trifle, a serious aspect of governance involving the sourcing of funds to execute government projects.

The PDP response, delivered in a Press Release by its State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, dismissed the APC’s rant as cheap and a non-event.

It states: “From the uncouth language used to spread its disingenuous information, it is obvious that the aim is to sell a dummy to Deltans by attempting to paint the actions of the Government of Governor Okowa, the PDP and the vibrant Delta State House of Assembly that approved the Governor’s loan request, after a careful consideration in bad light.

“Unfortunately for the new APC Executive that came into place via a largely disputed Congress that only got the approval of the court, it is not a surprise that the new helmsman would want to show presence, that they are now in charge and prove to the remaining but discomfited party faithful, by creating false hopes and reaching out to their bag of evil plots, to assail the person of Governor Okowa and the ever soaring profile of the PDP.

APC’s claims failed on many scores: First, it did not base its claims on any analysis of facts. Rather, it displayed grammar and highfalutin language that signifies nothing. For instance, the APC statement said:

“Once again the cash and carry Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-led administration of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has connived with the Delta State House of Assembly to obtain a humongous loan of 12 billion naira in a most opaque manner and for highly questionable purposes of absolutely no relevance whatsoever to the good people of Delta State.”

“In the foregoing, it’s clear that the APC failed in subsequent paragraphs to prove that the loan request was obtained in “a most opaque manner. Of course, the foolish APC new EXCO wants to obfuscate issues and confuse the unwary that writing to get approval of the House of Assembly is not a fulfillment of the constitutional demand to get the approval of the House.

“It is therefore curious how the dishonest APC would want to hide the fact that Governor Okowa actually wrote as required to the House. And this showed that there was nothing misty about it as the Governor in his letter to the Assembly also clearly stated what the loan request was meant for. Besides, he also told the lawmakers the source for the recovery of the loan facility, meaning that the loan would be repaid before the administration ends.

“The thoughtless APC also stated for mischief, with a view to mislead, that the loan request was meant for “highly questionable purposes of absolutely no relevance whatsoever to the good people of Delta State”. Haba APC!

For the sake of our loving members, supporters and ever supportive Deltans, the governor in his letter to the House of Assembly stated as follows: “This bridging finance sum is to be received in six equal consecutive monthly installments of =N=3.037 Billion.

“The House may further note that in a bid to defray arrears of unpaid certificates earned by contractors with respect to completion of some critical ongoing legacy projects awarded by this administration.

“This will also help the State take advantage of the subsisting dry season to galvanise contractors toward completing and achieving significant milestones in the ongoing projects.

“This became necessary to secure bulk funds at minimal costs, pending complete receipts of the Federal Government Nigeria (FGN) bridging finance credits in May 2022.”

This certainly made no sense to the APC, the party with the small brain, whose sham focus is to attack and denigrate the good works of the PDP administration. Unfortunately for them, the good people of Delta State know better and cannot be persuaded to think along the biases of the opposition against the person and government of Governor Okowa and the PDP.

We thank the people of Delta State, our members and party faithful for refusing to give consideration to the APC lies. They should continue to see APC as a party that revels in unabashed falsehood, and so unsuitable to rule in Delta State.

PDP! Power to the people!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.