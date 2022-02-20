WIKE BERATES AYADE, POLICE OVER ATTEMPT TO THWART PDP RALLY

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has berated his Cross River counter, Prof Ben Ayade and the police for attempting to thwart the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, rally in Calabar on Saturday.

It will be recalled that the police had in the earlier hours of Saturday, February 19, 2022, barricaded the Calabar Sports Club, the venue for the flag-off of PDP’s campaigns for Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State constituency bye elections.

Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, reports that addressing teeming PDP faithful at the venue of the rally in Calabar, Governor Wike described as disgusting, the attempt by Governor Ayade and the police to prevent PDP from holding its rally for the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State constituency bye elections.

“When I was told that they don’t want you to hold this rally, I said this rally must hold today and I must come. Whatever will happen let it happen today. I told your leader that if you did not hold this rally today, then that would have been the end of PDP. But I thank God, all of you resisted it and you said enough is enough.

“Let me tell you now, I have come here today to let you know I’m going to give you every support. Don’t be afraid. They tried it in Rivers State, we resisted them. They are trying to instigate fear in you. Don’t be afraid at all. Whatever Cross River government can do, PDP can do it better.

“I don’t understand how a governor would for ordinary federal constituency election, ordinary state election, you’re stopping them to hold rally. When it comes to governorship what will happen?”

At the rally that was attended by former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke, Senator Sandy Onor and other chieftains of the party, Governor Wike urged the people to mobilise PDP faithful and supporters for the crucial Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State constituency elections.

Governor Wike accused APC governors and some vested interests of prevailing on President Muhammadu Buhari not to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to law because they are afraid of losing the 2023 general elections.

“Why they have not signed electoral act is because they are afraid of the results to be transmitted electronically. So, your governor here is one of those pushing for that amendment act not to be signed so they can use security to carry results. 2023 no be 2019.”

Governor Wike declared that PDP must rescue Cross River State from the shackle of bad governance and maladministration of the APC led state government.

“Mobilise our people for the state constituency election and the federal constituency election. We must defeat APC.”

He advised the electorate to ensure they guard their vote during and after the election.