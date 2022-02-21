NDDC DENIES PAYMENT OF N20BILLION TO GHOST CONTRACTORS

NDDC Logo

The attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been drawn to a spurious publication on some dailies and online news channels by some Ijaw Youth Group, alleging that the NDDC has paid the sum of N20 billion naira to ghost contractors by their spokesperson one Ebilade Ekerefe in Yanagoa Bayelsa State.

The NDDC, wants to state categorically that it did not pay any N20 billion naira to any ghost contractor or any one for that matter as demonically alleged by the group.

The said sponsored group who claim to be Ijaw Youth further call for the probe of monies that were never spent by the Commission is not only laughable but most unfortunate.

The pubic is hereby put on notice, that these spurious lies are being masterminded, fabricated and orchestrated by persons who are positioning their relatives and associates for ultimate appointment into the Board of the NDDC.

These individuals, who are hell bent on using all manners of gimmicks to arm twist the President into appointing their relatives, cronies or associates into the Commission’s board, feel that the only way they can achieve their selfish desire is by using false allegations and blackmail against the hardworking Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the Interim Administrator in order to get the attention of Mr. President.

The Commission for the umpteenth time states without mincing words that it never paid N20 billion naira to any ghost contractor and therefore challenges the authors and fabricators of these malicious allegations to come out with proof or name the Companies of these “ghost contractor.”

The NDDC under the Interim Administration and the supervision of the Hon, Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, will continue to be focused and prudent in the management of its resources for the benefit of the people of the region and will remain committed to the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Commission, therefore, urges all well-meaning Niger Deltans and Nigerians in general to disregard these self-seeking elements and the concocted figments of their blurred imagination.

Dr. Ibitoye Abosede

Director, Corporate Affairs

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)