PRESS STATEMENT

23rd February, 2022

DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES NDUDI ELUMELU ON HIS BIRTHDAY

The Chairman, Olorogun, Barrister, Kingsley Esiso, and the entire Executives of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have sent warm felicitations to Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, on the memorable occasion of his birthday.

The party in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza expressed appreciation to God Almighty for protecting Rt. Hon. Elumelu, who is the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, where he represents Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, and for using him significantly in delivering the dividends of democracy to his constituents in an impactful way.

The party while describing him as a valuable, committed, and high-ranking member and loyalist of the party stated:

“Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, we in the Delta State PDP Executive are pleased and satisfied with your exploits and representation capability at the National Assembly, where you have delightfully proved to be a rare voice for Nigerians by toeing the line of the PDP in responding to matters of urgent public importance on the floor of the Green Chambers.

“We acknowledge your support for the State government as it delivers the SMART Agenda of Prosperity for All Deltans towards bequeathing the legacy of a STRONGER Delta for the people. As a true representative from the State, you have reflected what the Big Heart holds dear in your submissions during plenaries.

“We salute you as you mark your birthday, and join your well-wishers, constituents, admirers, and friends to congratulate you on this auspicious occasion.

Happy Birthday and many glorious returns of this day!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.