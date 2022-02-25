DUMO LULU-BRIGGS RECEIVES FORBES AWARD OF DISTINCTION; INDICATES INTEREST IN RIVERS 2023 GUBER RACE

High Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, displaying his Forbes certificate of Distinction

Foremost oil industry titan and prominent Rivers philanthropist and statesman, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, was on Thursday, February 24, 2022, issued a Forbes award certificate of Distinction for his outstanding records of leadership, team spiritedness, friendly disposition and overall performance in the oil and gas industry.

A statement by Uche E. Woke, who wrote from Port Harcourt, disclosed that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs was recognized for the award of the Forbes Best of Africa Energy Personality of the Year 2021 in December 2021. Chief DLB officially received the award certificate yesterday in Lagos state of Nigeria.

The statement further noted that this international recognition has indeed added credence to the numerous testimonies that speak of High Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, as a great achiever.

High Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, fielding questions with newsmen at Port Int’l Airport

Arriving Port Harcourt today after receiving the award of distinction, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs spoke to newsmen and expressed his gratitude for such recognition and for God’s grace upon him.

Answering questions about his political intentions in Rivers State, Chief Lulu-Briggs formally indicated his interest to run for gubernatorial election in Rivers State in 2023. This finally puts to rest the arguments of whether he was running or not.

He also reiterated his commitment to make his politics about the people.