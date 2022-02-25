GOV WIKE COMMENDS ANGLICAN COMMUNION OVER ENTREPRENEURAL DEVELOPMENT

Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commended the Anglican Communion, Diocese of the Niger Delta North for following the path of entrepreneural development in the state.

Governor Wike said the Diocesan new vibrancy and energy in the areas of education, evangelism and entrepreneurship are worth emulating by other Bishops and dioceses around the country.

Governor Wike who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, gave the commendation at the dedication and commissioning ceremony of the Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Niger Delta North Table water factory which was dedicated by His Grace, the Most Reverend Henry C. Ndukuba at Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor LGA on Friday.

“We are happy with you in the way you are going in terms of evangelism and entrepreneurship in the state; it is the direction to go,” he said.

The Governor regretted that the educational system in the country was not properly tailored to empower the students with entrepreneurship skills, adding that this has resulted in the sea of unemployed youths now besieging the nation.

“Most young graduates are unable to apply what they learnt because they were taught theory and not exposed to practical and vocational knowledge or to actual entrepreneurship, so we keep on producing graduates without jobs in the country. This is a major challenge which I hope government particularly from the national level down will begin to take concrete efforts and steps to correct.

“What my Lord Bishop has introduced here is a practical effort to solve the problem. We are happy that this facility will teach our young graduates, students and others how to go into entrepreneurship.

“I urge you to continue with the good works. As the Bible teaches with the example of the Parable of the Talents, God will continue to multiply you for the establishment of the factory,” he said.

In his sermon the Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigerian (Anglican Communion), His Grace, the Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba said the importance of water is unfathomable because water is life.

“It is not surprising that in Genesis 26, there was famine but God directed Isaac not to go down to Egypt but dwell in the land.

“We live in a time when people feel they have to go out of Nigeria because there is nothing so much cheerful about this country. We are living in a time parents are better positioned than their children, because they have better earning power than the children.

“We may be living in a time of famine, trouble, hopelessness, moral poverty and when you look around, you ask where is this generation heading. But in the midst of the famine and confusion, God spoke to Isaac, don’t move out to Egypt. Even in the time of famine, if God be for you, no one can be against you. If God be for you, there is something the Lord has put in where you are to make you survive and succeed”, he admonished.

He encouraged that the water factory will be a source of life to many families while emphasizing that the real source of water is Jesus Christ.

Earlier, the Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta North, His Lordship, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, said the Diocese is following the principles of the Lord Jesus Christ in enhancing the fortunes of the diocese and to occupy until He comes.

“It is this principle that has been the key to our investment drive. In as much as we are building God’s kingdom here on earth, we must also occupy in the areas of evangelism and advancement in human capacity,” he added.

He thanked the Governor for his magnanimity and contributions to the establishment of the water factory during the 2019 Synod Thanksgiving service in

Port Harcourt.

The facility which was dedicated by the Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba also had in attendance, His Grace, the Most Rev. Dr. Blessing Enyinda, Archbishop, Province of Niger Delta; with the wives and Reverends and lay readers of the Anglican Church.

Juliana Masi

Press Officer

Office of the Secretary to the State Govt

Rivers State