MARIS LECTURE: Business Mogul, Enahoro Emerges As Discussant

Chief Eta Enahoro

A renowned Delta-born businessman, Hon. Eta Enahoro, has emerged as one of the discussants for this year’s edition of Maris Public Service Lecture.

Announcing the name in Asaba, Delta State on Friday, the Secretary of Maris Trust Council, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, said that Hon. Enahoro popularly known and addressed as “His Excellency,” is a man of many parts who has vast knowledge and experience to discuss the topic for this year’s edition titled, “Selfless service: A Phenomenal Virtue.”

Egugbo said, “we are happy to announce to the world that a renowned businessman, Hon. Eta Enahoro, will be one of the discussants in this year’s edition of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture.

“Based on the fact that the topic for discussion for this year’s edition, ‘Selfless Service: A Phenomenal Virtue’ was carefully chosen, the Maris Trust Council led by Dr. Kenneth Olise FCA is painstakingly looking at people who can comfortably discuss the topic in line with the objectives of the annual lecture of identifying the challenges of the society and proffering solutions to them.

“As an agenda-setting lecture, Hon. Enahoro who is popularly known as His Excellency was carefully selected based on his track records as a very successful private sector operator, philanthropist, well travelled and vast knowledge of happening in the society.

“Already, a lover of democracy, renowned law maker, astute administrator and a gentleman, Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas who is the Chief of Staff to Delta State Government will deliver the lecture.

“It would be recalled that renowned politicians, private sector operators, public affairs analysts in the persons of Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri of the Delta State House of Assembly, Distinguished Senator Stella Omu, Olorogun Fred Majemite, Hon. Barr. Orezi Esievo, Ms Faith Nwadishi, Dr. David Oba, among several others have featured as discussants in the annual lecture series.

“In line with set standards, Hon. Enahoro, Managing Director cum Chief Executive Officer, Skyward Resources Limited, will be discussing the lecture with three other persons that will be unveiled soon.

“We are confident that we will learn a lot from the team of experts being gathered for this year’s lecture which will hold by the grace of God on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Asaba, Delta State.

“Already, Dr. Kemi Emina, former President of University of Ibadan Alumni Association Worldwide, a lecturer and experienced journalist will be the Moderator for this year’s edition.”