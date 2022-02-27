Echejile To Chair 2022 Maris Lecture

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Godson Echegile, OFR, will chair the year 2022 edition of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture.

The Secretary to Maris Trust Council, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, made this known on Sunday in Asaba, Delta State.

According to Egugbo, Echejile, is an elder statesman, a renowned politician, wonderful administrator and a man with a father figure to Chair the event, which is acknowledged globally as contributing greatly to the growth of the society.

Egugbo disclosed that Ambassador Echiegile, who was recently nominated to be the Chairman, Governing Council of the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, has agreed to be Chairman of the event.

“We thank God for the global acceptance of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture as a great event that people look forward to actively participate in.

“Today, we are happy to announce that a global figure, who is very active in the private sector and in politics, Ambassador Godson Echejile OFR, has agreed to be the Chairman of this year’s edition of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture billed to take place on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Asaba, Delta State.

“Ambassador Echegile, is an ex-banker, former Director of the Federal Housing Authority, and also, the Chairman of Niscot Ltd., a property and estate development company.

“He is excited that the topic for discussion for this year’s lecture, ‘Selfless Service: A Phenomenal Virtue’ will in a lot of ways, change people’s mindset for them to be more committed to the development of the society.

“The Chief of Staff to Delta State Government, Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, a tested politician, who knows what it is to deliver dividends of democracy and render selfless service will deliver the lecture.

“Already, a renowned businessman and philanthropist, Hon. Eta Enahoro, MD/CEO Skyward Resources Limited, has agreed to be one of the discussants at the lecture which will have a University don, Dr Kemi Emina as Moderator.

“Certainly, it is getting more interesting as we approach April 13 D-day for the lecture.

“Continue to remember us in your prayers as we work for a better society. Thank you. “