EKENG, PDP WIN AKPABUYO; NGAJI, APC WIN OGOJA/YALA, IN C/RIVERS, STATE, FED. CONSTITUENCIES BYE ELECTIONS

Hon. Jude Ogbeche Ngaji (l) and Dr. Ekeng Effiom Edet (r)

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Cross River State, Jude Ogbeche Ngaji has emerged winner of the February 26, Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency by-election.

The APC candidate who emerged in a fierce contest pulled 22,778 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mike Usibe of the PDP who came second with 20,590 votes.

At the state level, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ekeng Effiom Edet emerged winner at the Akpabuyo state Constituency bye election. Ekeng scored a total of 5,866 votes to defeat the candidate of the APC.

The Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency seat was declared vacant by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, following the resignation of its former occupant, Jarigbe Agom who also won a by-election at the upper chambers of the national assembly.

Ekeng, the winner of the Akpabuyo Constituency by-election will replace the late Hon. Elizabeth Ironbar in the House of Assembly. Hon. Ironbar who was also a member of PDP, passed away late last year after a brief illness.

