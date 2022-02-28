OTUARO DECLARES FOR DELTA 2023 GUBER RACE

Deacon (Barr.) Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Delta State Deputy Governor

Delta State Deputy Governor Deacon (Barr.) Kingsley Burutu Utuaro, has officially declared to contest the Delta State 2023 Governorship election.

The official statement of declaration, posted on his verified social media handles reads:

OFFICIAL DECLARATION STATEMENT

“There are no kingdoms or governments but of God’s…” (Daniel 2:21 KJV).

“There are no powers or authority but of God’s…” (Romans 13:1-2 KJV).

“There is no sterling wisdom or accomplishments but of God’s…” (Daniel 2:4 & Job 28:12-28; KJV).

For the last eighteen months, I have been working behind closed doors incubating a vision God gave to me and mandated by Himself to consolidate progress and Build Better for Delta. Today I RECONVENE before the MAJORITY OF ONE who gave the matching order and thanked Him profusely for the overwhelming support the people’s mandate has received so far — especially for the gift of faithful men and HIS awesome providence.

As it was told me…I have received the blessings of the fathers and the youth have entrusted me with the mandate to lead them to the Delta of our dreams — an industrialized Delta.

Though many may be the foes on the path to the promised Delta, I have great hope; the resilient and overcoming spirit of Delta (the Big Heart), our ingenuity, gift of resourcefulness, courage, and collective willpower as a people will override the storm and hoist the flag in a safe and prosperous land.

In the weeks ahead, you will be seeing visible signs of my strategic plans towards consolidating the stronger Delta agenda and achieving an industrialized Delta. I will also be frequently engaging and sharing with you our activities as we make progress in our pursuit to secure the best deal for Delta.

Let’s join hands together and decide forward and Build Better for Delta.

Signed. ©KBO | Deacon (Barr.) Kingsley Burutu OTUARO, fspsp

