WE CAN HAVE A STATE WHERE WIKE, AMAECHI CAN DINE TOGETHER, IF I’M RUNNING – Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs

WHAT CHIEF DUMO LULU-BRIGGS SAID DURING HIS INTERVIEW AT THE PORT HARCOURT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WHERE HE INDICATED INTEREST TO RUN FOR GOVERNORSHIP IN RIVERS STATE

“Rivers State is blessed with a lot of very capable hands. I’m very certain that in no time you will see them out in their numbers. Now, they’re consulting.

“If you think I’m qualified to contest and you want me to contest, why shouldn’t I contest? I know there’s work to be done and it’s what I’ve been doing over the years. I’m still strong…yes I will run by the special grace of God.”

“The platform right now is Rivers State. We need to try and have a state that is a peaceful place for everybody. So, if Dumo Lulu-Briggs is running everybody is certain that we can have a state where both Nyesom Wike and Amaechi can dine together. That’s the sort of environment that you are going to have; we need that kind of peace and the progress that follows. So, there will be calm and development, certainly.”

“What I envision is a Rivers State where Institutions are strong and can hold all our aspirations and then provide job for our young; where there is food on the table, where there’s education for all. It’s an amazing place; Rivers State is blessed, so we want to look at the state beyond oil. The biggest potential revenue earner in Rivers State is tourism and then ICT.”

“I’ve always been an advocate of National cohesion and Rivers State is a microcosm of the country. There are capable hands in Southern Nigeria, so there won’t be justification to retain power in the north. The same applies to Rivers State, I think it’s time for the Riverine to have it; of course there are humongous talents across all the ethnic nationalities in Rivers State including the Riverine areas. In the upland, the Ogonies I’m sure have an argument as well; and you can’t run away from that. Ogoni is a major ethnic bloc and they also will want it. But what we experience here is some sort of dichotomy between upland and riverine and I think that it’s about time that everyone works together to see that the riverine gets it.”

“My supporters should know that there’s what we call the”optimism of the will”; they shouldn’t despair. Rivers State is going through a phase, they should be rest assured that we are going to work together to see that we take Rivers State exactly where we all genuinely want it to be. There will be cohesion, there will be unity and there will be inclusiveness. So, we are going to draw from everybody’s experience and then we are going to build those institutions that we have said will hold the aspirations of every Rivers man, woman and child.

Uche E Woke

Special Assistant on Media to DLB

27-02-2022