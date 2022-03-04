DTSG Promises To Host Best National Sports Festival

Delta State Government has reiterated its commitment to hosting the best National Sports Festival in the country.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah , who also is the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the festival, made this known today during a board meeting of the LOC at the Football House in Asaba.

Chief Ukah stated that the LOC had hit the ground running from the day it was inaugurated and various committees had been set up to handle various activities of the competition.

He equally stated that on the 7th of April 2022, the mascot and logo for the 21st National Sports Competition will be unveiled to the world.

The Chairman of the LOC assured that world-class facilities for the accommodation of the athletes was being arranged within the 30km radius as specified by the organisers of the competition.

The SSG noted that the state had a lot to gain when it hosts the sports festival just like in 2018 when it hosted the African Senior Athletics competition in asaba where a lot of economic activities took place within that period.