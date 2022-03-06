MARIS LECTURE: Okowa To Be Special Guest Of Honour

FOR three consecutive times, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has emerged as Special Guest of Honour at the annual Maris Public Service Lecture.

Dropping the hint on Sunday in Asaba, Delta State, the Secretary, Maris Trust Council, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, said, the achievements of Governor Okowa in private and public service has distinguished him as a man who will be the Special Guest of Honour at the lecture titled, “Selfless Service: A Phenomenal Virtue.”

He said, “every Nigerian can testify that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State is a man with a heart of gold.

“As a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in 2014, he revolutionised the country’s health sector when the National Health Bill 2014 was passed to effectively address the health needs of Nigerians.

“Senator Okowa as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health said, ‘Primary healthcare is what we need in this country and we are supposed to have at least one primary health care centre in every ward, but we do not have well trained personnel.

“We need to train them and we need to have adequate drugs and facilities.’

“We are aware of his antecedents as a Medical Doctor, Secretary to Local Government, Local Government Council Chairman, Commissioner of different Ministries, Secretary to Delta State Government, Senator and of course, as a Governor, he has done so well that Delta is the first state in the country to have compulsory Health Insurance Scheme.

“Governor Okowa, has done a lot for humanity that he is most suitable to be the Special Guest of Honour for this year’s lecture as the topic of discussion, ‘Selfless Service: A Phenomenal Virtue’ is a life that he is living.

“Again, the Maris Trust Council led by Dr Kenneth Olise, FCA, is very happy that the governor through selfless service in the act of governance, has made Delta, more progressive and safe for the annual public service lecture to take place. This year’s edition will hold on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Asaba.

“Already, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Asaba, Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, a renowned politician, former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, former Chairman of the Delta State Direct Labour Agency, former Chief Strategist to Delta State Government, former Secretary to Delta State Government, among other positions that required rendering of services to humanity has agreed to deliver the lecture.

“It is worthy to state that former Nigerian Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Ambassador Godson Echegile, OFR will Chairman the occasion which will have a philanthropist, successful private sector operator, Hon. Eta Enahoro as discussant, and a University Don, Dr Kemi Emina will be the Moderator.

“Typical of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture, the Maris Trust Council, has resolved to stick to having four discussants, and other players.

“We thank the public for accepting the lecture series as contributing to the growth of the society.”