IHTEF 5.0: “The Gathering of Leaders”, Holds in Abuja, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, March 24 – 25, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

IHTEF 5.0 – The Gathering of Leaders” Holds in Abuja Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham this March 24-25, 2022.

Headline Keynote Speakers –

Trevor J Ward FIH, ISHC of W Hospitality; Stefan Breg, MD, Keane Consult & Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Arc. Dipo Adebo- Chairman DAA Architects, and Prof Adesoji Adesugba, Managing Director/CEO, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority.

Permit me to announce that the 5th International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF) holds March 24-25 2022 with the theme: “Leadership, Innovation & Sustainability”

In the last four editions, IHTEF successfully emerged as a ‘Platform of Minds’ that has helped build capacity for the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria. IHTEF consistently and unrestrainedly provides a credible ground for the growth and emergence of fresh champions that will further provide leadership and develop the hospitality sector, hence our strong desire to drive this vision of hospitality excellence through exhaustive conversations, leadership master classes and sub-national colloquiums.

This 5th edition is indeed the “Gathering of Leaders” with the exhaustive conversations centering on the tripod – “Leadership, Innovation & Sustainability.” It will focus on how to transform the hotel (hospitality) industry in the emerging 4th Industrial Generation, in a ‘Covid 19 Hospitality Economy’ through credible, innovative leadership, workforce development, and proven sustainability strategies.

This 5th edition offers a unique opportunity to influence positive growth in the hotel sector, catalyze excellence, and reposition it for maximum value for investors and all stakeholders via innovative pathways.

The IHTEF 2019 will feature interesting keynotes, panel discussions, networking, amongst others.

Special High-Level Panel Sessions on Leadership, Sustainability, Innovation and Food & Beverage Arcade will feature in these years edition with top level executives as discussants. The sessions are powerful, expository, decisive and inspiring such that government, investors, owners, workers and enthusiasts in the industry will benefit greatly as the next level of the sector is defined.

Eminent Industry Guests/Panelists participating at the event include:

Trevor J. Ward, Managing Director of W Hospitality and leading hospitality consultant in Africa it IHTEF Conference Advisor. He will lead the Faculty of professionals during the conference. Other Speakers include- Stefan Breg, Keane Media Saudi Arabia; Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, MD/CEO, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA); Dr. Micheal Pinder, Ogeyi Place, Port Harcourt.

Others are; Adedayo Adesugba FIH, MD, Nexus 318 Hospitality; Arch. Dipo Adebo of DAA Associates; Karl Halal, General Manager, Lagos Continental; Dr. Belinda Nwosu FIH, Lagos Business School; Damilola Adepoju, Director, Lodging Development, Marriot (Europe, Middle East & Africa); Dr. Omepeju Afanu, MD, Cooperhouse Hospitality; Dewald Krugger of Silk Road Hospitality (Owners of The Envoy, Abuja); among other stakeholders.

Registration is now open on: https://ihtef.com/conference-registration for owners, owners’ representatives, investors, managers, vendors, operation staffs, etc.

There will also be Bed Making Competition for Hotel Housekeepers and Home Makers on the sidelines of the forum. Hotels should register their housekeepers to participate. Call 08038785245

IHTEF is a homegrown ‘collaboration of minds’ that is building the next generation of Hospitality and tourism Champions in Africa. It brings together, Thought Leaders, Influential Government Figures, Project Developers, Visionaries, International Tourism Experts, Investors, Hotel Owners, etc such that will help in driving excellence and achieving sustainability.

IHTEF is endorsed by Institute of Hospitality, UK- Nigeria Branch, Association of Tourism, Hospitality Consultants of Nigeria (ATHCON), and W Hospitality.

Chibuikem Diala MIH MITPN arpa