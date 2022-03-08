Rt. Hon Dekor Congratulates Gov Wike On Conferment Of Chieftaincy Title By Ekpeye Nation, Infrastructural Development

Press Statement

Rt. Hon Dekor Congratulates Gov Wike On Conferment Of Chieftaincy Title Ekpeye Nation, Infrastructural Development

As Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike adds another chieftaincy title to his feather courtesy Ekpeye ethnic nationality, Rt. Hon Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives says this is yet another honour well deserved.

Rt. Hon Dekor noted with joy the clear vision of Gov Wike and the corresponding determination to ensure that no part of the state was left out in his developmental strides, the result of which every community has thought it wise to appreciate him for his efforts through chieftaincy conferment and myriad of other honours.

He said Ekpeyeland no doubt has immensely benefitted from the Wike-led government in multiple ways and thanked God this fact was not lost on the people who have done well to honour His Excellency with Eze Ugbabuzewe Ekpeye Olu of Ekpeye land (the leader who has uplifted Ekpeye ethnic nation).

The federal lawmaker commended the foresight and wisdom of the Ekpeye people to reciprocate the government’s love and care for them, stressing that appreciation especially when it comes from the heart will trigger greater love and care from the benefactor.

Rt. Hon Dekor who is also the chairman, House Committee on Host Communities said it’s no exaggeration to say that Gov Wike has surpassed all previous administrations in the state put together in infrastructural development across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The Ogoni born politician and former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and one time Works Commissioner in the state described Gov Wike’s infrastructural development of the state as a revolution.

“All the evidence are therefore for all eyes to see. Even the blind can feel it and it does not matter whether these projects are acknowledged or not by political opponets; they are there and they are there for posterity. History must be kind to His Excellency long after he is done and gone as the man who came, saw and conquered, Rt. Hon Dekor declared.

He congratulated Gov Wike for being a pace-setter and assured him of the full support of majority of Rivers people whose lives he has greatly impacted, and who are ceaselessly praying for him for life and greater breakthroughs.

Signed:

Rt. Hon Dum Dekor Media Team

Monday, March 7, 2022