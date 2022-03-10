Okowa Appoints Foremost Educationist, Ezoem As EA On Education Monitoring

– By Patrick Ochei

Dr. Ignatius Nwanze Ezoem

Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has appointed a renowned educationist and former Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Dr. Ignatius Nwanze Ezoem as Executive Assistant on Education Monitoring.

Ezoem, an accomplished Educationist had already received his appointment letter from the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah.

Speaking with the appointee on phone, he was full of joy that the Governor spotted him for favour.

He dedicated the appointment to God who is the giver of life and grace, maintaining that he would forever remain grateful to Him and the Governor for remembering his hardwork and support to the system.

Dr. Ezoem was a two term Provost of the College of Education (Technical) Asaba and Chairman, Committee of Provosts of Colleges of Education in Nigeria.

It is evident that the legacies of Ezoem still dot the landscape of the academic citadel, even though his successor had since stepped in and sustaining the footprint achievements of the multiple award winner former Provost.