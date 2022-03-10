ONLY PDP CAN RESCUE NIGERIA, OBASEKI DECLARES, AS EDO RECEIVES NATIONAL CHAIR, AYU; SHAIBU BLOWS HOT, PROTESTS EXCLUSION OF NEW MEMBERS FROM PARTY

*** EDO PDP ISSUES ‘LL BE RESOLVED, AYU ASSURES

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, led leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State to receive the National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, noting that only the PDP can rescue Nigeria from its current socio-economic woes.

Obaseki, who spoke at a grand rally in honour of the national chairman in Benin City, expressed confidence that the party will produce the country’s next president.

Dignitaries at the event include Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha; Speaker, Edo House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun and State Chairman of the PDP, Tony Aziegbemi, among others.

Others former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo; Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), Sen. Walid Jubril; Senator Matthew Urhoghide; Senator Clifford Odia; Chief Tom Ikimi and PDP National Women Leader, Josephine Anenih.

According to Obaseki, “I want to thank you for coming with members of the National Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party. PDP is the party of Edo; PDP is in the DNA of Edo, and we do not want that to change. The deputy governor said something and I want to restate it: wherever Edo goes, Nigeria will go.

“Our chairman has what it takes to produce the next president because Nigerians are suffering too much. How can diesel be sold for over N700; you have all it takes to help us. Only PDP can rescue Nigeria from these sufferings.”

“The only issue is the small quarrel in Edo PDP; once you can solve the quarrel in Edo and other states, we will take over power in 2023,” the governor noted.

On his part, Ayu said the party will set up a team to resolve the crisis in Edo PDP, noting that the party will ensure that the governor does not leave.

He noted, “Let no one deceive you that he (Obaseki) is leaving PDP. Nigerians will see how we will receive all those from other parties. In 2023, we shall be back in power; we have started working towards that.

“Edo people, learn from my own state, Benue. If you fight, you will lose the election. I am going to bring a team that will settle the issue in Edo.

“I have been working from behind, I am happy that the Deputy Governor, Shaibu said the truth that the leadership of the party in the state is not working. We are very close to solving the crisis in Edo.

“Once the leadership is divided you won’t get a good result. All our emphasis is on unity. We cannot talk about taking over power in 2023 if our state leadership is not on good terms.

Ayu added, “Edo is going to produce the highest number of votes in the next general elections. We shall win all the Senatorial and House of Representatives seats. I want to assure you that by next week, all the issues in Edo PDP will be resolved. All the leaders in Edo should help to resolve the problem, not to fire it more. We will engineer the process and they will conclude the process.”

Earlier, Shaibu, who protested the exclusion of new members from the party, urged the national chairman to help resolve the crisis in the state chapter of the PDP.

He stated, “Sir, people are saying that the governor will not leave the PDP, but he will only remain if his soldiers remain in the party.

“We want you to resolve this problem in our party. We have what it takes to take over the national position in the next election. Wherever Edo goes, is where Nigeria will go. If you solve the problem in Edo, you have solved the problem in Nigeria.”