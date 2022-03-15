2023: PDP MORE UNITED, COHESIVE THAN EVER – Okowa

Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday said the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) had never been stronger, cohesive and more united than now and warned against acts that could undermine the new spirit in the party.

Okowa said that if PDP faithful avoided acts that could cause distraction, the party would win massively in the 2023 general elections.

He made the remarks at the swearing-in of his Senior Political Adviser and three Special Advisers at Government House, Asaba.

Those sworn-in were Chief Funkekeme Solomon as Senior Political Adviser while Chief Austine Ayemidejor; Chief Emmanuel Onyeukwu and Dr Darlington Ijeh are Special Advisers.

The governor urged PDP members, especially the aspirants, to get properly acquainted with the new Electoral Act, saying “going forward, we are under obligation to ensure that our utterances, conduct, and actions are always guided by the provisions of the law.

“As a party, the PDP at both the national and state levels has never been stronger, more cohesive and more united.

“As individuals or groups, we must shun anything that will undermine the new spirit in the PDP. If we do this, I can say without any fear of contradiction that the PDP is poised to reign supreme from 2023,’’

He congratulated the new senior aides on their appointments, recalling that they had been part of his administration’s Smart Agenda and now, Stronger Delta mission.

Okowa charged the appointees to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with section 196 (Sub-section 1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Let me formally congratulate the newly inaugurated Senior Political Adviser and Special Advisers on their well-deserved appointments.

“As the final lap of this administration gathers momentum, we thought it necessary to bring in more experienced hands vast in their knowledge of the governance template, policy coordination, as well as conflict management and resolution,” he said.

He stated that the appointees were adroit in their ability to marry policy and politics and were expected to help to bolster the administration’s efforts to finish strong in an electioneering year.

“They have been part and parcel of our S.M.A.R.T, now Stronger Delta, vision, and have acquitted themselves as strategic thinkers, astute administrators and capable leaders – all essential qualities required for the office.

“It goes without saying that the next 12 months will be very challenging and draining; the politics of electioneering will obviously dominate the political space and, by implication, could pose some level of distraction.

“Hence, we need all the competence, skill and experience that we can muster to ensure that the wheel of governance keeps running smoothly.

“I have no doubt that the government and good people of Delta State will benefit immensely from the knowledge, maturity, and political savvy of these men as we race towards the terminal date of this administration.

“This is crunch time and a lot is expected from you in terms of sacrifice, dedication and fidelity to the cause of a Stronger Delta standing on the tripod of prosperity, peace and progress.

“I urge you to make fairness and equity your watchwords in the discharge of your duties. Indeed, it is my earnest expectation that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by this appointment,” Okowa stated.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Chief Solomon expressed appreciation to the Governor for appointing them and assured that they would work in loyalty and dedication to assist him in building a Stronger Delta.