Delta APC Already Scared Of Facing A New Sheriff Who May Come To Town – PDP

PRESS STATEMENT

15TH MARCH, 2022

DELTA APC IS ALREADY SCARED OF FACING A NEW SHERIFF WHO MAY COME TO TOWN – PDP

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dismissed the latest Statement from the All Progressives Congress, APC, credited to a certain “Dr.” Wilson Omene, who describes himself as the Director of Publicity for the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State.

A Press Release by the State Publicity Secretary, Delta PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, describes the statement by “Dr.” Omene as a very clear sign of the fear, apprehension, and trepidation in the ranks of the APC, of the prospect of facing the powerful presence and unquestionable popularity of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in the 2023 Governorship election, even when the mention of his name is still a mere whisper on the streets of Delta State.

The PDP spokesman further advised the opposition party to desist from its well known unhealthy habit of listening to and always believing rumours instead of facts, and urged the APC to try and face the crisis in its own fractured and factionalized house and start preparing for the implosion that will definitely scatter the party in its avowed agenda and dubious plot to impose a candidate on its party for the 2023 election.

Dr. Osuoza’s statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement from the Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, titled: “Delta 2023: Okowa picked Sheriff Oborevwori to cover his tracks of thievery” and credited to a certain “Dr.” Wilson Omene, who describes himself as the Director of Publicity for the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State.

“First of all, we are very amused that the APC has chosen to believe a source who posted the information on Facebook. This is what “Dr.” Omene wrote: ‘Information spread on Monday 14th March by popular and controversial journalist Fejiro Oliver, publisher of SECRET REPORTERS, that the Delta State Governor has thrown his weight behind the incumbent Speaker of the House of Assembly’.

“Is this not even a clear indication, if ever Deltans were in doubt, that APC is not a serious political party and should not be taken seriously by any well-meaning and discerning Deltan? A party that always believes in rumour mongers and rabble-rousers as their source of information?

“This was the same source that almost caused an ethnic conflict in the State at the very dangerous height of the zoning debate, when they spread the wicked rumour from the pit of hell, that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has concluded plans to abandon one ethnic group and Senatorial Zone in favour of another ethnic group and no force on earth or heaven can change it. We pity APC for believing this source which has been spreading volumes of baseless, unfounded rumours since this democracy started.

“But we are not surprised by this sudden knee-jerk panic reaction by the APC because as Proverbs 28 vs 1, succinctly puts it, ‘The wicked run when no one is chasing them, but an honest person is as brave as a lion’.

“The name of Sheriff Oborevwori has not even landed fully on the ground in Delta State and the camp of APC has been gripped with great fear, apprehension, and trepidation at the prospect of facing the powerful presence, the imposing leadership authority, and unquestionable might and popularity of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, especially in their own ‘safe heaven’ where they have always boasted that they are in control. Wither APC!!!

“Of course we hear that they have now shifted base to Isokoland as we have been reliably informed by an unimpeachable source inside their camp, that they want to bribe some Isoko youths with hundreds of thousands of Naira meant for Delta Central Senatorial zone, ostensibly to mobilize them to cause mayhem and also to cover up for the brazen and horrendous impunity they committed against one of their trusted loyalists in favour of an ‘Americana’, during the primaries for the Isoko South bye-election. We know all these and we are prepared and watching.

“In fact, assuming without conceding, since our dear leader Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has not spoken yet, that indeed Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is the man we have agreed to give the ticket to fly our flag, in the 2023 Governorship election, amongst the very capable, qualified, tested, and trusted members of our great party, is he not also eminently qualified and has ample capacity to be our flag bearer?

“His intimidating profile is what has set the likes of “Dr.” Omene and his co-travelers into a frenzy of panic and confusion and the best they can do is raise baseless allegations and cast old, puerile, and worthless aspersions, over a loan matter which they would have been better educated on, if they had even tried to read the comprehensive explanations published widely across all media platforms.

“Finally, let us inform the APC at this juncture and for the avoidance of doubt, that the PDP, as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, (Ekwueme) has already declared, will conduct a free, fair and transparent primaries and what this means is that the level playing field is open and the coast is very clear for any anybody who is interested in contesting for the governorship ticket under the PDP umbrella, including Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, once they have been certified as qualified to contest, in accordance with INEC rules and regulations and the PDP Constitution.

“We are already proud of the sterling achievements of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly as we are indeed proud of the excellent and outstanding accomplishments of all our distinguished PDP Governorship aspirants from all the Senatorial zones, who have contributed immensely both in human and material resources, to keep the PDP flag flying at the highest heights.

“Of course, we have been reliably informed, though we wait to see it happen, that the APC does not intend to conduct free and fair primaries and have even concluded plans to impose a candidate with shocking audacity or even support a candidate to impose himself with brazen impunity on the party, in total disregard of the members of their party. This is indeed very sad and unfortunate for our democracy and will be resisted by APC members comprehensively.

“APC is already quaking and shaking with fear at the mere whisper of facing a ‘new sheriff’ who may come to town. This is a sure sign that they have already conceded defeat and lost the election even before the campaign has started.

“PDP is Delta and Delta is PDP. End of discussion.

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.