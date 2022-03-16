2023: I’M DIVINELY INSPIRED TO CONTEST, ASSUME DELTA GOVERNORSHIP – Otuaro

– By Bulou Kosin

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, yesterday, said he was inspired by Almighty God to contest and assume the Governorship of Delta State in 2023 just as he reiterated that he “came into government by divine orchestration”.

Otuaro, who spoke to newsmen in Asaba during the inauguration of his campaign office along DBS road, Asaba, said: “My inspiration to contest the governorship position is divine. It defies explanation with ordinary words. God, who is interested in Delta State, is giving us support. The responses we got from the consultation moves round the state were amazing and unprecedented”.

The Deputy Governor emphasized that since he came into government as Deputy Governor, “God has been faithful. We’ve been steering the ship of state. The Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led Delta State administration has done well as exemplified in the height of infrastructural development”, adding: “I have a robust relationship with Governor Okowa who has been like an elder brother that he is. Indeed, what binds us together is fear of the Almighty God whose direction he seeks on the issue of succession. One sterling remark the Governor made on the issue of succession is that if we don’t do it God’s way, we won’t succeed. Let me tell you that I am prepared to take over the mantle of leadership of Delta State in 2023. Going forward, we are going to see an industrialized Delta State with more jobs. The blueprint will be out soon”.

Fielding question on whether he was not disqualified by the senatorial power rotation agreement in Delta State, Otuaro said his principal, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had long cleared the air when he said a formal senatorial zoning arrangement is not to his knowledge.

“I stand to identify with that. The Governor has been a longer player in the polity. He has therefore assured that he is going to give level playing field to all aspirants. Besides, the enabling laws of Nigeria gives me franchise, gives me right to contest”, Otuaro posited.

Otuaro said ahead of pursuit of his ambition, he informed his boss, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who wished him well, stressing: “Recent rumour that His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa asked him to step down from the governorship race remain in the realm of rumours that have no space in our drive”.

Otuaro assured that with the support of God he is enjoying: “Jinxes are meant to be broken. With God helping, I’ll break the long jinx of Deputy Governors not making into Governors in the polity. Beneath people like me with quiet and peaceful exteriors, as perceived by the public, usually lie strength”.

