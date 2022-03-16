DELTA PDP MUST ALWAYS DEFEND PARTY MEMBERS UNDER ATTACK FROM OPPOSITION

PRESS STATEMENT

17TH MARCH, 2022

DELTA PDP MUST ALWAYS DEFEND PARTY MEMBERS UNDER ATTACK FROM THE OPPOSITION

Our attention has been drawn to a Press Release titled: GROUP CAUTIONED DELTA PDP STATE PUBLICITY SECRETARY, DR. IFEANYI M. OSUOZA AND STATE PARTY CHAIRMAN, CHIEF KINGSLEY ESISO, issued by Delta State Corncened PDP Leaders Forum and Signed by Its Spokesman, Engr. Aruoture M. Efe, which referred to our penultimate Press Release titled: DELTA APC ALREADY SCARED OF FACING A NEW SHERIFF WHO MAY COME TO TOWN – PDP,” in quite uncomplimentary, uncharitable and even hostile and combative terms.

We have appraised the contents of the said Press Release critically and we note the following as our response:

Our Press Statement, even at a cursory glance, will confirm that it was a DIRECT RESPONSE to the statement issued by the APC titled: “Delta 2023: Okowa picked Sheriff Oborevwori to cover his tracks of thievery” and credited to a certain “Dr.” Wilson Omene, who describes himself as the Director of Publicity for the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, in which the opposition cast aspersions on the personality and reputation of both His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. A careful and critical analysis of the Press Statement issued by “Dr” Omene, will reveal that the APC could easily have leveled the same baseless, puerile, and unfounded allegations against any of our Frontline Governorship aspirants of the PDP and it may have even been more caustic, considering the fact that some of our Leading Guber aspirants enjoy an even closer working and personal relationship with His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in view of the various capacities they have worked with and are presently working with and interacting with him, at cabinet and Executive Council levels. The APC however committed the unforgivable blunder of picking on a prominent PDP Member and the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, based on a rumour circulated on a social media platform, and as a responsible political party, we could not overlook the cynical and damaging innuendos contained in the allegations, especially at this time when the opposition is desperately pursuing a devious political agenda of diminishing and undermining the reputation, capacity and personality of eligible, highly qualified PDP Gubernatorial aspirants, even before our primary election. We want to assume, for the purpose of clarity, that both Engr. Aruoture M. Efe and members of the Delta State Corncened PDP Leaders Forum, whom we hold in high regards, as our brothers and sisters in the PDP, must have objectively noted, after they have “carefully studied” our Press Release, that beyond the pun on the name “Sheriff”, which was even reflected within the context of probability, we were very clear in emphasizing the point that His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has not made any categorical statement concerning any candidate or zone in relation to the 2023 Delta Guber election. Our Press Release also stated without equivocation, that all our aspirants, who have so far indicated interest in the governorship ticket were very capable, qualified, tested, and trusted members of our great party, and that for the avoidance of doubt, the PDP, as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, (Ekwueme) has already declared, will conduct a free, fair and transparent primaries. What this means, therefore, as our said Press Release also stated, is that the level playing field is open and the coast is very clear for any anybody who is interested in contesting for the governorship ticket under the PDP umbrella, including Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, once they have been certified as qualified to contest, in accordance with INEC rules and regulations and the PDP Constitution. We also would like to believe that Engr. Efe and our other brothers and sisters in his group, must have read the paragraph where we stated unequivocally that: “We are already proud of the sterling achievements of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, as we are indeed proud of the excellent and outstanding accomplishments of all our distinguished PDP Governorship aspirants from all the Senatorial zones, who have contributed immensely both in human and material resources, to keep the PDP flag flying at the highest heights”. The emphasis on Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in our Press Release, was informed by the clear fact that the APC Press Statement referred to him particularly. We would have done the same with any other distinguished member of our party attacked directly by the opposition. We however wish to state with all sincerity and understanding, that we have noted the concern and embraced the admonitions of our brothers and sisters in the Delta State Corncened PDP Leaders Forum and wish to assure them that their observations, as concerned members of our great party, have been well received and digested.

Delta PDP is one big, united and solid family and we want to assure all our loyal and faithful members that Delta PDP must always defend any of our Party members, who come under attack from the opposition. Our duty is to protect our members and we will continue to do so whenever the need arises. We will never discriminate against any member of our great party.

Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.

Long live PDP!

God Bless Delta State!!

PDP! Power to the People!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.