2023: HILLARY IBEGBULEM PURCHASES PDP EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FORM FOR ELUMELU, NWAOKOLO; ELUMELU COMMENCES CONSULTATION VISITS, FRIDAY, MARCH 18

With the release of the PDP timetable for the conduct of primaries, the Principal Secretary to the Delta State Governor, Mr. Hillary Ibegbulem has demonstrated appreciation of the people towards the quality representation of the State by the Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and the Chairman of the Delta State Caucus in the House, Rt. Hon. Victor Nwaokolo.

Mr. Ibegbulem known for his love for good representation, showcased his gratitude Friday when he single handedly paid for the purchase of the PDP Expression of Interest Forms for the two renowned Federal Lawmakers representing Aniocha/Oshimili and Ika Federal Constituencies in the House of Representatives.

According to the time table for the primaries, the sales of the PDP Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms starts today, Friday March 17, 2022 at the Party National Secretariat, Abuja and they are being sold for Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) and Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) respectively for House of Representatives aspirants.

The last day for the submission of the forms is on Saturday April 9, 2022 at the Directorate of Organization and Mobilization at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on behalf of his brother and colleague, Rt. Hon. Nwaokolo, has appreciated the show of love and gratitude by the Principal Secretary to the State Governor, Mr. Hillary Ibegbulem, saying that Ibegbulem re-encored the voice of the people by demanding, encouraging and supporting them to continue with their proactive and impressive representation of the people beyond 2023 at the National Assembly, even as he assured that they will continue to make the people the centre of their representation.

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, with the release of the time table for the PDP primaries, will commence consultation visits to party leaders’ across the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State.

The consultation visit will begin on Friday, March 18 by 10 am with a meeting with party leaders in Aniocha North Local Government Area. The venue for the meeting is at the PDP Party Secretariat in the area located along Issele-Mkpitime road, Issele-Uku.

Elumelu will thereafter meet with stakeholders in Oshimili South by 12pm at the Vocational Centre, Oshimili South Local Government Council, Asaba and 3pm that same day he is expected to meet with party leaders in Aniocha South at the Event Centre, Aniocha South Council Secretariat, Ogweshi-Uku.

On Saturday March 19, Rt. Hon. Elumelu with his entourage, will meet with Oshimili North Party leaders at Ibusa by 12 noon. Venue is at the Oshimili North Local Government Council Annex, Ibusa, after which, he will move to consult with critical party leaders in Okpanam by 2pm with the venue scheduled for the residence of the Oshimili North PDP Chairman, Chief Felix Ogwude.