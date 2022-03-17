News, PDP

Exclusive: PDP RELEASES DATES FOR DELEGATES ELECTION CONGRESSES, PARTY PRIMARIES

PDP 2023 CONGRESSES/PRIMARIES

Saturday, April 23, 2022
Ward Congresses to elect 3-man Adhoc delegates, one of which must be a woman.

Friday, April 29, 2022
Local Government Congress to elect 1 National Delegate per LGA

Thursday, May 5, 2022
Publication of Delegate List

Saturday, May 7, 2022
State House of Assembly primaries

Thursday, May 12, 2022
House of Representatives primaries

Saturday, May 14, 2022
Senatorial primaries

Saturday, May 21, 2022
Governorship primaries

Saturday 28-Sunday 29, May 2022
Presidential primaries

Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Presentation of Certificate of Return.

