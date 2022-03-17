Exclusive: PDP RELEASES DATES FOR DELEGATES ELECTION CONGRESSES, PARTY PRIMARIES

PDP 2023 CONGRESSES/PRIMARIES

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Ward Congresses to elect 3-man Adhoc delegates, one of which must be a woman.

Friday, April 29, 2022

Local Government Congress to elect 1 National Delegate per LGA

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Publication of Delegate List

Saturday, May 7, 2022

State House of Assembly primaries

Thursday, May 12, 2022

House of Representatives primaries

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Senatorial primaries

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Governorship primaries

Saturday 28-Sunday 29, May 2022

Presidential primaries

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Presentation of Certificate of Return.