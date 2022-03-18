2023: ANIOCHA NORTH PDP PLEDGE LOYALTY TO OKOWA, REJECT CONSENSUS OPTION FOR ASSEMBLY TICKET, INSIST ON FREE, FAIR, TRANSPARENT PRIMARIES FOR ALL ASPIRANTS

Prof. Sylvester Monye (r), Aniocha North PDP chieftain and Senior Policy Adviser to the Governor of Delta State.

Leaders and stakeholders of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, have declared that all aspirants to the House of Assembly seat of the constituency, who have bought nomination and expression of interest forms from the PDP, shall be entitled to participate in the House of Assembly primary election.

The declaration was contained in a 10-point communique highlighting the resolutions arrived at, after two critical meetings of Aniocha-North PDP Leaders/Stakeholders meetings, convened on Saturday 5th February and Saturday 25th, 2022, respectively, at the country home of Professor Sylvester Monye, MFR, a leading Chieftain of the party in the LGA and the Senior Policy Adviser to the Governor of Delta State.

The communique which was signed by 20 leaders of the PDP cutting across the wards and units of the LGA, including: Prof. Sylvester Monye, Hon. Emma Bazim Chinye, Hon. Jaunty Okwudi, Sir Chief Dr Val Okafor, Hon. Barr. Callistus Nwawolo, Chief Dan Okenyi, Hon. Adam Anyasi, Mr. Paul Nma, among numerous others, as well as no fewer than eight House of Assembly aspirants, who attended the meetings, also stated that they will not rush to adopt any gubernatorial aspirant, until Governor Ifeanyi Okowa gives them direction.

They however, rejected any concensus arrangement for the House of Assembly ticket under any guise, insisting that all aspirants who consumate their ambitions by purchasing the nomination and declaration of interest forms, must be allowed to participate in a free, fair, transparent primary election to determine the candidate to fly the Party’s flag in the general election.

The communique reads thus:

“The two editions of Aniocha-North PDP Leaders/Stakeholders meeting held at the country home of Professor Sylvester Monye, MFR, the Senior Policy Adviser to His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, retrospectively, considered our past performances in both primaries and general elections, characterized by intrigues, group clashes, in-fighting, alleged rigging and almost permanent enmity, which have always resulted to low voters turn-out as a concomitant effect of apathy at the polls, thereby contributing very little to the overall fortunes of the party in Delta State.

“In the two meetings, which were also well attended by aspirants of mostly House of Assembly, unanimously resolved as follows: