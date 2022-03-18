DELTA DEP. SPEAKER ADMONISHES NDOKWA PEOPLE TO MOBILISE, REGISTER, OBTAIN PVCs

Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor C. Ochor, has called on the people and residents of Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency to be seriously involved in the continuous voters registration exercise currently ongoing in the country.

The Deputy Speaker and member representing Ukwuani State Constituency in the House of Assembly, stated this on Thursday, March 17, 2022, when the Women’s Wing of the Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, paid him a courtesy call in Asaba.

Rt Hon Ochor Ochor was speaking, based on recent information that the area is the least captured in the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC exercise, to update its data base and register Nigerians who are eligible to vote.

He told the women, that they should not only register their family members, but encourage their neighbours and friends to register, as the Permanent Voters Card, PVC is used not only for voting, but also highly needed to access several other social and financial services from the government, corporate organisations and donors.

He reminded them that the work should not be left in the hands of politicians, as it’s not the duty of just the politicians, but an obligation to all and sundry to be captured as eligible voters.

“I plead with you, and the main body of the Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, to mobilise our people to register for and obtain their PVC, it’s very important. We have to understand that the voters’ card is your personal property, which is also being used to access other social and financial services in the country. It’s now part of our identity card.”

“We must remember that the number of votes cast during election help the planners in government to plan the social benefits of those in the area. It determine who get what. The PVC is very critical in our lives now, not just for voting. So, we have to help ourselves, our communities and our people to easily access the social economic benefits that is due to them. He said.

The Deputy Speaker, also called for unity among the people of Ndokwa, as it’s the most important factor to build a peaceful society.

Earlier the leader of the NNU Women Wing, Professor Julie Umukoro, in her speech told the deputy Speaker of their forthcoming Medical Outreach Programme, coming up in April 2022, to be held in three locations with the Ndokwa nation.

According to the recent INEC release, Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency have the least registered voters since the exercise began in July 26, 2021 till 1 March, 2022 with a total of 10,968 registered voters.