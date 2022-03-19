2023: ELUMELU RECEIVES NOMINATION, EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FORMS, FROM HILLARY IBEGBULEM

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, was this evening, Saturday March 19, 2022, presented with the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, to re-contest for the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives under the PDP, by Hon. Hillary Ibegbulem, in his Onicha-Uku country home.

The formal presentation of the forms, was in fulfilment and confirmation of the pledge made by Hon. Ibegbulem, to purchase the forms for Hon. Elumelu to contest the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Hon. Hillary Ibegbulem, an illustrious son of the State, who is also the Principal Secretary to His Excellency the Delta State Governor, confirmed that his decision to purchase the Forms, was in recognition of the quality representations of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu who he noted has been delivering on the mandate of his constituents, even as he extolled the Minority Leader for his vibrant and articulate activities at the National Assembly, which has brought great pride and credibility to Delta State, and Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in particular. He urged him not to relent in his efforts, as he returns to the Green Chamber.

The presentation of the Nomination and Expression of interest forms was done immediately after Hon. Ndudi Elumelu had consulted comprehensively and extensively with his constituents in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State, where he formally declared his intention and requested for their mandate to contest for the House of Representatives, after which he had asked for their permission to accept the forms, graciously procured for him by Hon. Hillary Ibegbulem.

Having received their resounding and unanimous permission, Rt. Hon. Elumelu gladly accepted the Forms from Hon. Ibegbulem on behalf of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency with great humility and appreciation.