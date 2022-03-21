2023: Aniocha/Oshimili PDP Endorse Elumelu, As He Consults, Declares Intention to Re-contest

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has secured the overwhelming endorsement and unanimous approval of his people and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State, to re-contest the House of Representatives seat, in the 2023 general elections.

Elumelu’s endorsement was sequel to his consultation visits over the weekend to the critical stakeholders of his party, the PDP, in the four Local Government Area of the Federal Constituency, where he formally declared his intention to re-contest for the seat in the 2023 general elections

Elumelu, who currently represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was accorded a resounding reception befitting royalty, by the Party leaders and critical stakeholders in each of the Local Government Areas of Aniocha North, Oshimili South, Aniocha South and Oshimili North respectively.

Addressing the leaders of the Party, Elumelu noted that the timing of the consultative visit followed the approval of the PDP guidelines for the 2023 general election by the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Having approved the guidelines by virtue of the Electoral act and having so complied, it becomes very imperative and a must for us to pick up our forms. Of course, I cannot pick up the forms when you have not given me the mandate to do so. We have only between Thursday 17th and Sunday 20th to do that and that why I have come to consult with you in that regard.

Elumelu revealed how the Principal Secretary to the Delta State Governor single handedly purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for him but that he decided not to pick the forms until he had received the approval of his people; a mandate which was overwhelmingly given to him in the four Local Government Areas.

The federal lawmaker used the opportunity of the massive gathering of his people to brief them of his activities in the House of Representatives. He also explained in details, the three gender bills which the House of Representatives has returned for reconsideration.

The bills include those on indigeneship by marriage, citizenship by marriage for foreign women married to Nigerian men as well as Affirmative action which seeks to amend section 223 of the constitution to provide 5% affirmative action to ensure women occupy at least 35% in political party administration.

On Affirmative action, the Minority leader said that the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has already commenced with the implementation in the State.

“I am happy to inform you that your Son, His Excellency the humble and working Governor of our dear State has started implementing it one by one. Today, we have more women now as councilors in the Local Government in Delta State and it is compulsory for a woman to be Local Government Vice Chairman in our State.

“So, I told them that in Delta State we are already practicing it, but for the purposes of making it universal, we will support the bill to scale through,” the Minority leader assured.

On who takes over from the incumbent State Governor in 2023, Elumelu pleaded with the critical stakeholders to be circumspect and united in searching for a suitable candidate who can leverage on the achievements of Governor Okowa to further lift the State forward

While commending his constituents for their continuous prayers and support for him, Elumelu affirmed that his representation, particularly his intervention in infrastructural and human capital development, has in no small measure, put the Aniocha/Oshimili in the front burner of socio-economic and political development in Nigeria.

He also affirmed that his empowerment programme for 2021 is ready and awaiting a date by Governor Okowa, who is expected to hand over the empowerment items to beneficiaries.

“The empowerment we did last year was for 2020. The 2021 empowerment is ready. We are going to march to the Cenotaph in a few days to collect our empowerment items,” he announced.

Stakeholders in the four Local Government Areas, all applauded Elumelu’s impressive performance in the National Assembly and collectively endorsed him to contest for re-election into the House of Representatives in the forthcoming general election.

While unanimously endorsing him to re-contest under the PDP, the critical stakeholders appreciated Hon. Hillary Ibegbulem for helping the people of the Federal Constituency to procure the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the Minority Leader.

They mandated Hon. Elumelu to, without delay, accept the forms, while assuring his of their support at every level of his aspiration

Elumelu was overwhelmingly received at each of the Local Government Areas by party leaders, ward executive members, Local Government Executive members, leaders and members of the Legislative arms and massive turnout of youths in the Federal Constituency.