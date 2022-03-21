2023: S/SOUTH PDP GOVS, STAKEHOLDERS INTENSIFY CALL FOR POWER SHIFT TO SOUTHERN NIGERIA; DECRY HARDSHIP VISITED ON NIGERIANS BY APC GOVT

Governors from the South-South region of Nigeria elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party alongside renowned elders and stakeholders of the party rose from the Zonal summit of the party on Monday March 21, 2022, with an amplified call for the emergence of a Nigerian President from the Southern part of the nation in 2023.

This, the Governors and Stakeholders say in addition to an upward review in figure of allocation of resources especially to the South-South Zone,will make for equity and fairness, since the region has be the fulcrum for the economic sustenance of Nigeria.

Leading the call, Akwa Ibom State Governor and leader of the PDP in the state, Mr Udom Emmanuel while welcoming delegates said the poor and unremarkable handling of the nation’s economy by the APC has become a powerful verdict against the APC’s return to power in 2023.

In Governor Emmanuel’s words “Nigerians have seen the difference between when PDP held the reins of power at the center and now that the APC is holding the reins. Our Party in 2015 had bequeathed a healthier economy to Nigerians but it is sad that today, the APC-led Federal Government has plunged our country into an abyss of economic hardship. At this defining moment of our history, Nigerians are hoping on the PDP to come back to power and rebuild this nation from the near ruins that the APC has turned it to”

The Akwa Ibom State Governor said “Go around this country, it is only Governors elected on the platform of the PDP who are commissioning projects and fulfilling the terms of the social contract they have with the people”

In his remarks, Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa lauded the structure of the PDP in South-South zone for the efforts in deepening the gains of the Party in the region stressing that with a robust synergy, the PDP’s march towards rescuing Nigeria will become a reality.

In their separate messages at the Summit, Governor Nyesome Wike, Governor Douye Diri, Former Governor Liyel Imoke while decrying the spate of hardship visited on Nigerians as a result of the ineptitude of the APC in leadership, said hope was in sight as the PDP is marching towards rescuing Nigeria from the strangulating grip of the APC.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, National Vice Chairman of the PDP, South-South Zone Chief Dan Obih lauded the delegates the summit for responding to the party’s invitation, maintaining that the resolutions which will be birthed at the Summit will renew the hope of indigenes of the South-South region and Nigerians at large.

Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the PDP who spoke at the event on behalf of the State Chairmen of PDP from the South-South lauded the Governors, Elders and Stakeholders of the party from the region for agreeing to come together to meet minds on the way forward for the region and Nigeria, expressing the hope that the Zone and the country will benefit significantly from the outcome of the summit.

The event brought together Serving and former Governors as well as their Deputies from the region, Members of the National Assembly, Members of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, members of the National Executive Committee of the PDP, Members of the State Houses of Assembly from the Zone, SSGs, Commissioners, amongst other renowned stakeholders and elders.

©PDP-AKS PUBLICITY SECRETARIAT