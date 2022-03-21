FAKE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT IN BRO FELIX OBUAH’S NAME, UNCOVERED

The attention of the immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, Bro. Felix Obuah has been drawn to a fake Instagram Account bearing the name, “Hon. Felix Obuah” with phone number-07038217648 which when dialed will show through Truecaller, his picture and the name (Hon Felix Obuah), and using same to defraud the unsuspecting members of the public.

Please let the public be rightly informed that neither the Instagram Account nor the phone number belongs to Bro Felix Obuah, nor has he asked anybody whatsoever to contact anybody for any business of any kind or contribution of money for whatever reason on his behalf.

For the information of the general public, Bro Felix Obuah does not own an Instagram and Facebook Accounts.

Bro. Felix Obuah hereby disassociates himself from ownership of the Instagram Account as he is not on Instagram and Facebook.

Security agencies have also been placed on high alert to trail the fraudsters and get them apprehended. The general public is hereby advised to discountenance any form of communication or interaction with the phone number (07038217648) and Instagram bearing Hon Felix Obuah, and alert the nearest police station or any other security agencies upon receiving any call from the fraudsters.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah