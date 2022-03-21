UKAH COMMENDS SECURITY AGENCIES FOR MAINTAINING PEACE, SECURITY IN DELTA

Security agencies in Delta State have been commended for their efforts in maintaining peace and security in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, gave the commendation during a send forth ceremony organized in Asaba by the State Police Command for some senior officers of the command who were promoted and posted out.

The SSG noted that officers and men of the state command have continued to ensure that Governor Okowa’s peace and security agenda for the state is actualized by being committed to their duties.

He maintained that the present administration will continue to partner with the security agencies to make the state a safe haven for investors to come in and invest.

Chief Ukah commended the officers for whom the send forth ceremony was organized and thanked them for their contributions during their service in the state.

Earlier in his remarks,the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, said the command decided to honour the senior police officers because of their numerous contributions when they served in the command.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, CP Anyasintin Josephine thanked the officers and men of the command for honouring them and urged them to continue to remain focused in their duties as police officers.

Those sent forth by the State Police Command were, CP Anyasintin Josephine, immediate past Deputy Commissioner, Administration, CP Faleye Sunday, immediate past Deputy Commissioner, Operations and DCP Olajide Kolawole, immediate past Deputy Commissioner, State Criminal Investigations Department.