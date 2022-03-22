DStv, GOtv TO COST MORE, AS MULTICHOICE HIKES PRICES FOR BOUQUETS SUBSCRIPTION

Customers of Cable Television Service provider Multichoice, will now have to pay more for DStv and GOtv bouquets, following the announcement of an increase in their monthly subscription prices, beginning from April 1, 2022.

As the company that owns DStv and GOtv in Nigeria, MultiChoice Nigeria is a subsidiary of MultiChoice Africa.

The company issued a notification statement of their new changes to their subscribers in order to intimate them of the new subscription prices.

The statement reads, “In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere.

“Therefore, from April 1, 2022, a new pricing regime for both our DStv and GOtv packages will be in effect.”

Multichoice said its DStv package would now cost: Premium (N21,000); Compact + (N14,250); Compact (N9,000); Confam (N5,300); Yanga (N2,950); Padi (N2,150); Business (N2,669) and Xtraview + PVR access fee (N2,900).

The new prices for GOtv package are – Gotv Max for N4,150, GOtv Jolli for N2,800, GOtv Jinja for N1,900, GOtv Lite for N900.

To cushion the price adjustments, Multichoice said customers who pay on or before their due date (before April 1), would be eligible to pay the old price.

Also, customers who pay consistently on time (before their due dates) for a period of 12 months, would also be eligible to pay the old price.

“Customers who pay for 10 months upfront on the new price will get the 11th and 12th month free,” the company said.

The company said the price adjustments would enable it to serve customers better.