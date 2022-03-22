NED NWOKO PICKS FORMS FOR DELTA NORTH SENATORIAL RACE

– By David Diai

Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, the star Prince from Idumuje Ugboko, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, has collected both the Expression of interest and Nomination Forms, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to contest for the Delta North Senatorial seat in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

A post by Comrade Norbert Chiazor, former chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, on his verified social media Facebook handle, confirms that Prince Ned Nwoko obtained the forms on Monday, March 21, 2022.

The post titled: “THE GAME CHANGER…

Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko picks form for Delta North Senatorial race”, also displays pictures of the two forms, as well as, a group photograph of Prince Nwoko, displaying the forms, flanked on either side by some of those who possibly accompanied him on the quest, including Dr. Michael Nwoko, Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Delta State Governor, on Health Monitoring, amongst others.

Hon. Ned Nwoko was the pioneer member to represent Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, at the onset of this democratic dispensation, from 1999 – 2003 and has blossomed over the years, into one of the most distinguished, lovable and beloved political leaders in Delta State and a phenomenal statesman, who enjoys widespread appeal in the political terrain, especially in the PDP.

He is revered nationally and globally, for his outstanding works and iconic contributions in the fields of Education, Medicine, Law, Tourism, Sports, and of course philanthropy, to mention some of the obvious, including a symbolic expedition he undertook to Antarctica, in January 2020, to flag off a Malaria Eradication Project; an adventure that placed him indelibly in the universal pantheon and has already defined him in the annals of historic chronicles and folkloric narratives as a living legend, by becoming the first black African to visit the South Pole Antarctica.

He was controversially litigated out of a certain and already confirmed victory in the 2019 Delta North Senatorial race, in favour of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who has now defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, by a pre-election judicial technicality from the PDP Primaries, but may yet reclaim the seat, as Nigerians await the final legal pronouncement on defections by current elected office holders, from the original Political parties which was the platform their electoral triumphs were secured, to another one; a matter on which the Federal High Court in Nigeria has already delivered landmark rulings immediately affecting quite a sizeable number of elected officials at different elective levels.

By obtaining the forms however, Prince Ned Nwoko has made it abundantly clear that he is very ready for the contest ahead and it will not matter whether he goes into the 2023 electoral battle, either as the incumbent Delta North Senator, or as the leading candidate and the man other candidates will be struggling to try and beat, in next year’s National Assembly election.