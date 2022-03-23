2023: OBONG AKAN UDOFIA CONSULTS PDP, PROMISES DEVT FOR AKWA IBOM PEOPLE

Billionaire businessman and frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Obong Akan Udofia, has expressed his plans and desire to develop Akwa Ibom into a state to be reckoned with globally.

Obong Udofia gave the assurances on Wednesday, when he consulted the State Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, Mr. Aniekan Akpan at his residence in Uyo, over his aspiration to become the next governor of Akwa Ibom state.

He said Akwa Ibom needs a competent leader with a good track record and cogent experience in development and administration, who will make the economy thrive for the benefit of the people like he has done for the past 28 years, growing a business with just 28 staff into a global phenomenon in the oil and gas sector that boasts of over 4,000 workers today.

Obong Udofia was accompanied by Dr. Saviour Enyiekere, Director General of the Ak-Prosperity Campaign Organization; Obong Kufre Sam, Director Contact and Mobilization; Tony Tommy, Director of Finance; Paul Umanah, Director of Media & Publicity, Obong Victor Umondak, Engr & Dr Dan Abia and other members of the campaign team.

He thanked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State for giving all aspirants a level playing ground without any form of discrimination, which he attributed to the indepth administrative expertise of the State Chairman, Mr Aniekan Akpan, in promoting a peaceful and united front.

The PDP State Chairman, Mr Aniekan Akpan, commended Obong Akan Udofia for leaving his comfort zone to render service to his people in 2023.

Mr Akpan thanked him for the love and support he has shown to Akwa Ibom people and the party, PDP. He also lauded his encouraging and undying love for peace and development of Akwa Ibom people, demonstrated in his recent visit to Obong Bassey Albert at his campaign office, where he sat for over 45 minutes to discuss the progress of the state.

He further charged Obong Udofia to be focused and resolute, as he goes about his consultation without bitterness and envy, adding that it is God almighty who elects and gives power to those with a good heart.