2023: Obong Akan Udofia Parleys With NUJ, Other Media Outfits In Akwa Ibom

Frontline Gubernatorial Aspirant in Akwa Ibom State today March 22nd 2022 had a media parley with representatives from the Nigerian Union journalists, Akwa Ibom State branch as well as other media outfits.

In Attendance were principal stakeholders of the AK Prosperity Campaign team, The chairman Nigerian Union of journalists (NUJ) Akwa Ibom State, representives from Independent media outfits like NTA, ABN, Passion Radio, DAKKADA TV, The Ink, Hill Crest, Daily Mail

The following salient points as quoted by OBONG AKAN UDOFIA are worthy of note(words on marble) :

“I have done practice. Experience is the only thing that differentiates me from others. Theirs is just theoretical”

“Nobody has stopped me from buying the forms. It is just rumours. I will buy my form, I will run my race and I will win my race.”

“Don’t let anyone deceive you. Power is in the hands of the people. First, the delegates and then, the electorates.”

“The power is in your hands. It is your time to change the narratives and put Akwa Ibom on the map of the world.”

“Politics should be healthy and devoid of rancour.”

“OBA is my brother and I believe that as brothers we have to keep it healthy and real. I normally go to his home, so the only difference that day is that we had cameras around and it was at his campaign office.”

“It is very important to send that clear message that there should be no bitterness. There should be no rancour. Nobody’s blood is worth what we are looking for and I pray God to keep us in peace, love and harmony all through this process.”

“I wish every other aspirant well. The bottom line for me is may the best man win. I know I’m the best man and so I am not bothered or unfazed by where I go or who I parley with.”

“One thing I want to assure Akwa Ibom people that my plan for Akwa Ibom in 2023 is to have Akwa Ibom money work in and for Akwa Ibom”

“There will be no capital flight. We have 100% responsibility to develop human capital and I am a man that knows how to do it.”

“In 2007, I started to re-engineer my people and developing them. The 4,000 plus I employed, I have developed them. I’m sure that even if it is just 10% out of 4,000 that have found success, it is a huge addition to humanity.”

“I trained about 160 Akwa Ibom people in preparation for Ibaka, but unfortunately till today Ibaka hasn’t happened. But I guarantee you that if I did that I did in 2007 and I am doing all that I am doing now with my personal funds, that when I have authority with your money – public public funds, Akwa Ibom money will work for Akwa Ibom.

“I won’t defect to anywhere. I am a partyman. Why should I defect? I am not defecting. This is a no bitterness, no rancour mission.”

“God, having seen what my people are going through, has called me out to serve as somebody who knows how to do it.”

“I have worked in the private sector for 32 years, with growth, prosperity and development. Of all the aspirants, not one has the scorecard that I have. I have started from ZERO to HERO built my business from less than 15 workers to almost 4000 employees for 32 years. I have a proven track record.”

“If you go looking for employment anywhere, the first thing they request for your CVs. As we vie for governor in Akwa Ibom state, people should ask for our CVs. What have you done, how have you done it? Everybody is talking. Please, let’s ask people to show what and where they have done it.”

“Nobody should just talk about promises like when I am here, I will do this and that. No! When you were here, you did this. So, it can only get better becuse now you know. That’s the only thing differentiating me from them. Their own is theoretical, mine is practical. I have experience.”

“One thing I want to assure Akwa Ibom people that my plan for Akwa Ibom in 2023 is to have Akwa Ibom money work in and for Akwa Ibom”

“There will be no capital flight. We have 100% responsibility to develop human capital and I am a man that knows how to do it.”

“In 2007, I started to re-engineer my people and developing them. The 4,000 plus I employed, I have developed them. I’m sure that even if it is just 10% out of 4,000 that have found success, it is a huge addition to humanity.”

“I trained about 160 Akwa Ibom people in preparation for Ibaka, but unfortunately till today Ibaka hasn’t happened. But I guarantee you that if I did that I did in 2007 and I am doing all that I am doing now with my personal funds, that when I have authority with your money – public public funds, Akwa Ibom money will work for Akwa Ibom.

“I need us to educate our brothers and sisters that from 2022, from the primaries to the elections, it is about the best and the choice of the best is in the hands of the people, starting from the delegates to the electorates. Don’t allow anybody fool you. The power is in your hands.”

“I will run my race and no other person apart from the electorates will decide my fate.”