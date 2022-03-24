Delta 2023 : SHERIFF OBOREVWORI PICKS GOVERNORSHIP NOMINATION FORM

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday, March 24th, 2022, picked up the Governorship nomination form.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria promised shortly after he purchased the Governorship nomination form at the Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja that, if elected Governor in 2023, he will run an all inclusive government as currently being done by the state Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to the Statement; ” On Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022, I was at the PDP Secretariat in Asaba to consult with the party Exco on my Governorship ambition and today, Thursday, March 24th, I took a step further in my aspiration by purchasing the Governorship nomination form at the headquarters of our great party in Abuja. I am fully in the race and Deltans should expect the best from me as I am coming to continue the good work of our Governor”.

Rt Hon Oborevwori who expressed gratitude to Deltans for the massive support given to him so far on his Governorship ambition said that; “Am really encouraged by the level of acceptance and support from Deltans and I want to assure the good people of our dear state that I will not disappoint them if elected the next governor”.