AGAIN, BRO. OBUAH RAISES ALARM OVER USE OF NAME, PICTURES IN PHONY FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER ACCOUNTS, BY FRAUDSTERS

PRESS STATEMENT

Again, Bro. Felix Obuah Raises Alarm Over Use Of His Name, Pictures In Phony Facebook, Instagram, Twitter Accounts By Fraudsters

…Insists He Does Not Own Facebook, Instagram, Twitter Accounts

The immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah has again raised alarm over the use of his name by fraudsters in opening phony Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Accounts, ostensibly to defraud unsuspecting members of the general public.

Bro. Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt said the fraudsters in their latest act, have created make-believe chats purported to have been carried out between his humble self and unsuspecting members of the public.

Some of the phony chats in the phony Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Accounts with the name, ‘Hon. Felix Ameachi Obuah’ are done through fake phone numbers registered with Truecaller showing ‘Hon. Felix Obuah’, making the people believe the numbers actually belong to Bro. Felix Obuah. Some of the numbers are: 07047044555, 07038217648 and email address, honfelixobuah@gmail.com.

Bro. Obuah, who said he could not tell for how long these fraudsters had carried on their criminal activities, revealed that he only got to know about it when some friends and associates drew his attention to it.

“The general public is advised to be wary of the kind of text messages they attend to and accounts they pay money into. Anyone who has been contacted by these criminals using my name, to ask for money or contract should immediately draw my attention to it or report to security agencies”, Bro. Obuah directed.

Bro. Obuah said he is also aware that the fraudsters were using all available social media platforms, including fake Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Accounts in his name, for their ulterior motives, adding that he has repeatedly announced that he does not operate a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

He called on his numerous friends, well-wishers and members of the general public to disregard any such Facebook, Instagram or Twitter Accounts bearing his pictures and name, as they do not emanate from him.

While thanking his friends and all those who have been calling to draw his attention to the unfortunate development, Bro. Obuah emphasized that these are the handiwork of criminals, impostors and Facebook hackers, and should be treated as such.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah.

Friday, March 25, 2022.