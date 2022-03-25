Defection: COURT ADJOURNS AYADE’S FATE TO APRIL 6

Presiding judge of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, has adjourned a suit seeking to remove the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, from office for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to April 6, 2022, for ruling.

Justice Taiwo postponed the suit to April 6, saying the parties in the case were not ready.

The case with the suit number, FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021, was filed by the state chapter of the PDP against Ayade and his deputy, for defecting from the opposition party.

Counsel to the PDP, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), who filed the suit on behalf of the PDP, had sought an order sacking the governor and his deputy over their defection.

It will be recalled that when the case had been mentioned on Tuesday, March 22nd, the presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, had adjourned till Friday, March 25, for hearing.