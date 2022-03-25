DELTA APPROVES LEASE-TO-OWN DEAL FOR OGHARA IPP

Charles Aniagwu, Delta State Commissioner for Information (r) and Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State Governor (l), addressing the post-exco press briefing

Delta State Government on Friday, 25th March, 2022, approved a lease-to-own contract for the Oghara Independent Power Project in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner for Information Mr Charles Aniagwu disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Aniagwu said Exco took the decision of lease-to-own instead of outright sale as earlier advised to ensure that the state government gets value for its investment in the project.

Acoording to him, ” at today’s Exco we approved the principle of lease-to-own not outright sale as we were advised before now.

“What we have done now is lease-to-own where the lessee will now have to fix it, operate it and bring it to a state where it will work and then begin to pay some amount of money to the state government for a period of time.”

Flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Aniagwu also said Exco approved the purchase of two fire fighting trucks for the State Fire Service to improve their capacity to combat rising incidences of fire outbreak across the state.

“Exco also approved the appointment of HRM Sylvester Enechaziam as the Ogbelani of Illah Kingdom in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

“The Construction of Phase 1 of Odododegho Road 2.5km from Ekiugbo Junction in Ughelli North; Egbo Street and Egbule Street Idumesa in Ika North-East were also approved while the Ute-Okpu and Ute-Enugu Road was repudiated to be rewarded to another competent company.

“Exco also approved construction of drainage channel to deflood Koka junction to Ibusa Road on dual carriage road,” Aniagwu said.

He further said some members of Exco were leaving the cabinet to pursue their 2023 aspirations and wished them well in their future endeavours.

“Today’s Exco may be the last session for members of exco who have indicated interest to contest in the 2023 general elections.

“It is their desire to go and contest and we wish them well even as the governor has advised all contestants involved in the contest to avoid heating up the polity.

“At the moment, Delta is a very peaceful state and we want it to remain so even in the course of the electioneering campaign and as such all contestants have been advised to maintain a high level of decorum.

“They should use words recognising the fact that we are all brothers whether in the party at the level of primaries or at the level of the main contest with any other opposition party.

“What is important is that we are all Deltans and those aspiring to lead must show leadership by using languages that are in line with what those who are to be called leaders use.

“So if you don’t see some members of Exco in the next meeting do know that they have complied with the provision of the Electoral Act of 2022 as passed by the National Assembly.” Aniagwu stated.