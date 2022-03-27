2023: WIKE DECLARES INTENTION TO RUN FOR PRESIDENCY, SAYS: “I HAVE CAPACITY TO RESCUE NIGERIA”

– By Jimin Geoffrey

Rivers State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Barrister Nyesom Wike says he has what it takes to rescue Nigeria.

He accused some aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the presidency for being responsible for the party’s loss in 2015 when they ganged up to deny the party victory.

Wike spoke in Makurdi, the Benue State capital where he officially declared his intention to run for the president of Nigeria.

“Those who want to be president now were the problems of the party in 2015. They ran away when the party needed them most. But I have stood and worked for this party. I have nowhere to run to because I take it personal that the party should not die. And I challenge anyone in a debate what they did for PDP.”

He stated that he has the capacity to confront the evil administration of the All Progressives Congress, APC and solicited the support of delegates to actualise his aspiration.

Governor Wike said some of those who are aspiring to be president and claiming to be founding fathers of the PDP were the reason the party lost power at the centre in 2015.

He stated that when such people left the PDP at various times to other political parties, he remained stedfast and made sure the party was reorganized to what it is today, stressing that he ensured the PDP did not collapse.

According to the presidential aspirant, if elected president, he will fight and remain in the forefront and not give instructions from afar, pointing out that he has the capacity to move Nigeria forward.

In an interview with journalists, Governor Wike said he will confront the menace of insecurity bedeviling the country headlong, right the wrongs in all sectors and execute tasks within timelines.

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom while receiving Governor Wike, pledged the support of Benue people to his aspiration, stressing that he had over time demonstrated real friendship and support to the state in times of need.

In separate remarks, Senator Abba Moro and the state Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede, all pledged support for Governor Wike’s aspiration to lead Nigeria, pointing out that the Rivers State Governor has remained a true friend of the state and as such, will not be left out.

Photo Credit: Akile Shimataver.