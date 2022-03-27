OKOWA URGES NIGERIANS TO EXTEND HANDS OF FRIENDSHIP, SUPPORT TO LESS PRIVILEGED

L-R: Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Nwachukwu, his wife, Stella Nwachukwu and Mr. Patrick Ukah, Secretary to Delta State government, at the Birthday Anniversary reception helt by Mr. Nwachukwu, to mark his 50th birthday, at Vinmilan Hotel, Asaba, on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday, called on Nigerians, especially those who are well placed, to extend hands of friendship and support to the less privileged in the society.

Governor Okowa who was speaking at the 50th birthday anniversary of Mr. Ifeanyi Nwachukwu in Asaba, said the call had become necessary as it would truly help in building a better country.

He noted that if every Nigerian could find a place in their heart to try to lift each other up, the country would truly become a much better place for everybody to live in.

According to him, if everyone of us could realise that the more we try to extend the hands of friendship and support to somebody else that we are helping to build a better country, truly Nigeria will become much greater for it and more greater for it than the country we have today.

The Governor noted that Ifeanyi’s life was one that should encourage all the young ones in the contemporary Nigerian society that you must not be born with a silver spoon in your hands before you could make it in life.

While saying that the celebrant started from a very humble beginning, Okowa said God has blessed him because he worked hard and he tried as much as within his reach to serve the Lord his God and God has eventually blessed him and brought him thus far.

“He has actually extended the hands of fellowship to the less privileged in the society. I am aware that he, on Saturday, March 26, organised free medical treatment.

“As we celebrate, we must try to give a helping hands to those who are not as privileged as we are and l want to truly congratulate you for the event that took place yesterday (Saturday, March 26).

“Ifeanyi’s life is one that should encourage all the young ones that you must not be born with a silver spoon in your hands.

“He started from a very humble beginning but today, God has blessed him because he worked hard and he tried as much as within his reach to serve the Lord his God and God has eventually blessed him and brought him thus far.

“I was very excited when l went with him to Church of God Mission, ‘the Balm of Gilead’ and when the prayer tower was commissioned, l was truly very excited and thought it necessary that that was the first thing he needed to give to God.

“I am excited that in that same ‘Balm of Gilead’, he is building a 1000 seater capacity youth hall. What you give to God will never be a waste, it will always attract more and more blessing unto you,” the governor said.

Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (left) celebrating with Mr. Ifeanyi Nwachukwu, at his (Nwachukwu’s) 50th Birth Anniversary Reception held at Vinmilan Hotel, Asaba on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Ifeanyi, according to him, has grown to be an adult, saying “l knew him (Ifeanyi) when he was a baby just as his mother knew me when l was a baby because the mother grew up in my mother’s place and l thank God for her life.

“So, when l got to realise that lfeanyi was working hard on his own and was introduced to me, l took him immediately as a brother because a brother truly he is; a much younger brother because his mother served my mummy selflessly and l thank God for that association that had grown.

“So, sometimes parents can build a foundation even for their children without knowing that they are building such a foundation because if she (Ifeanyi’s mother) didn’t lay that foundation, that attraction within Ifeanyi and myself would not have been there. She laid that foundation and l truly thank her for that foundation that she laid.”

While congratulating Ifeanyi on his birthday anniversary, the governor said the celebrant himself had stayed committed, adding that he is somebody who is very resilient and ready to work hard and continues to think futuristically.

“I want to thank you (Ifeanyi) because l know it is not only about your work, you care about the family and that also is very important.

“You care a lot about friends. I have seen a lot of friends that he had extended his hands to, trying to raise them up also to become strong as he is.

“So, he is somebody who has a wholistic approach to friendship and to family and that is very important. If all us can find a place to try to lift each we can truly make this world a much better place.

“Once again, on behalf of my family, l want to congratulate Mr. Ifeanyi Nwachukwu and his family particularly himself as he attains 50 today,” Okowa added.

The highlight of the ceremony was cutting of the 50th birthday cake by the celebrant, Ifeanyi Nwachukwu who was joined by Governor Okowa and other dignitaries.