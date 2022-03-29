I’M PREPARED TO BE PRESIDENT FOR BETTER NIGERIA, SAYS GOV WIKE; AS FRIENDS OF WIKE PRESENTS NOMINATION FORM TO RIVERS GOV

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says he is fully prepared for the assignment of being the President of Nigeria because he has the capacity to address lingering issues of insecurity and poor national economy.

Governor Wike maintained Nigerians can no longer resign to fate, suffer the pains of harsh economy and wanton killings under the watch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, Kelvin Ebiri reports that Governor Nyesom Wike made those remarks when a group, the Northern Progressives Elements and Friends of Wike, in Abuja, presented the purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to him on Tuesday to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor stated that it was time to save the country from the intractable lies of the APC led Federal Government that is completely bereft of governance.

Governor Wike emphasised that both Nigerians and the PDP do not need persons that will chicken out when intimidated by the APC in the build up to the 2023 general election.

“They have tried it with me. They know that they can never succeed. They did it in Rivers State, we said no, it will never work. And it didn’t work. If you give us the ticket, go home and sleep.”

Governor Wike pointed to how the APC has failed woefully on a continuous basis in addressing economy concerns of Nigerians. According to him, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) boasts of how much it is spending to boost agriculture without visible impact and availability of food.

“Where is the food? Because if you have invested in agriculture we should be seeing the result. Instead of people to eat, people are dying everyday. Who are they deceiving?

“We took oath of office to protect life and property. If we cannot protect life and property there is no governance. You’re talking about food; agriculture.

“How can you talk about agriculture when people cannot go to farm. How can you talk of improving the economy when investors have lost confidence in the country.”

The Rivers State governor said God has given him the wisdom, good health and it was time to utilise them to wrest power from the APC and tackle the numerous challenges facing the country.

“But it is a task that is surmountable with commitment and passion. By the special grace of God, with your support, we shall surmount the problems facing Nigeria.

“Let me tell PDP people, just like the former deputy national chairman said, we cannot just stay at home and be praying to God to dash us power, no. God has given us the capacity. We must use that capacity and take over the power.”

Governor Wike thanked the Northern Progressives Elements and Friends of Wike for presenting him with the forms and calling on him to contribute his quota to salvaging the country.

He assured that with their help, he will do his best possible in salvaging Nigeria under the platform of Peoples Democratic party (PDP)

Senator Sulieman Nazif, who presented the forms to Governor Wike on behalf of the Northern Progressives Elements, explained that they decided to pool their resources together to purchase the forms because of their belief in the governor’s love for the country.

“Nigerians are in dire need of a leader that can show courage, a leader that take them to the promise land and that leader is no other person other than His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike. As we present to you this form, we will be by you, stand you. Wherever you stand, you will find all of us around you, so that you can seize and collect that power, and bring that power back to the PDP.”

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde thanked all who contributed their resources to purchase the forms for the Rivers State governor.

He maintained that Nigeria at this point needs a leader that is energetic and not people that are tired and lack the direction to salvage the country.

“If you look at places around the world, energy and drive is something that you cannot wish away. He is also of the right age and in terms of intellect and commitment to a united, progressive Nigeria, he is also there. So, we are moving in the right direction.

“Well, I will say to others that may also want to purchase their own forms, they are free to collect their forms. They are free to tell us who they are, what they have achieved and their plan for Nigeria. You may not like his (Wike’s) style but there are certain things that are very clear. Is he committed to a united Nigeria, does he have the intellectual capacity for this job, does he have the drive. So you can collect your form if you wish. But for us, we are desirous of a new Nigeria.”

On his part, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, Fayose commended the group and friends of Wike for their kind gesture and declared that, “ Nigeria is at the verge of return to new Nigeria.”