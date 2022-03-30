OUR COMMITMENT TO CORPS MANDATE REMAINS ABSOLUTE, SAYS TAMBUWAL

OUR COMMITMENT TO THE CORPS MANDATE REMAINS ABSOLUTE SAYS TAMBUWAL.

The State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Rivers State Command, Abu Tambuwal has maintained that the statutory mandate of the NSCDC remains paramount while carrying out assigned duties urging that all officers and men must be absolutely committed and guided by the mandate in their respective operations.

Tambuwal made this call while addressing the Heads of Department and other ranks at a very strategic meeting of Deputy Commandants, Assistant Commandants and other officers of the command stressing that a vivid understanding of the Corps mandate would serve as a leading light to the personnel when faced with challenges in course of discharging their duties.

” The NSCDC establishment Act 2003 as ammended in 2007 spelt it out that you have the Power to arrest with or without a warrant, detain, investigate and institute legal proceedings by or in the name of the Attorney General of the Federation in accordance with the provisions of the constitition of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against any person who is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence under this act….; I therefore urge you to desist from engaging in vibrant confrontations with any individual who challenges your authority while discharging your statutory duties but educate them so they can be fully aware that you are acting within the ambit of the law”

Commandant Tambuwal reiterated that the Command under his watch will continue to work assidiously by Safeguarding all Critical National Assets and Infrasructure which includes power transmission gadgets, oil pipelines, telecommunication cables and equipments as well as training, supervision, monitoring and issuing licence to Private Guard Companies; Disaster management through humanitarian services, rescuing of victims during emergencies amongst others.

“As a matter of fact we must maintain civility, fairness, justice and integrity in our approach to issues and as such avoid infringement on the fundamental human rights of citizens. We must show concern for the civil populace and come to their rescue during emergencies because this is the bedrock of modern security system and compliance with global best practices. On this note, If for any reason an officer is caught violating the code of ethics and standard operating procedures of the Corps; be rest assured that decisive actions would be taken in due course….says Tambuwal”

SIGNED:

DSC OLUFEMI AYODELE

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

NSCDC RIVERS STATE COMMAND.