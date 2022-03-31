2023: DELTA PDP HAS COMPLIED WITH SECTION 84 (12) OF ELECTORAL ACT

PRESS STATEMENT

2023: DELTA PDP HAS COMPLIED WITH SECTION 84 (12) OF THE ELECTORAL ACT

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, hereby confirms that we have fully complied with Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, as it relates to our party members, who are political appointees as well as statutory delegates, for the forthcoming 2023 general elections primaries.

For the avoidance of doubt, and to set the records straight, we hereby state categorically that all political appointees with the Delta State Government, who are also statutory delegates of our party for the primary elections at all levels, officially tendered their notices of resignation from their respective offices, on or before March 1st, 2022. The resignations take effect from the 31st March, 2022, in line with the 30days notice stipulated by law.

This clarification has become necessary, without prejudice to a ruling of the Abia State Federal High Court on March 18, 2022, and most especially, to stem the spree of rumours, misinformation, and misleading innuendos and interpretations, particularly in the social media space, which has trailed the resignation of these appointees; the necessity of which is already clearly established anyways, by Sections 66 (1) (f); 107 (1) (f); 137 (1) (g); and 182 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The PDP is and will always remain a responsible, law-abiding political party and we will continually ensure that we clarify all issues for Deltans, even as we urge our people to always rely on our recognized, credible, and reliable channels of information dissemination, for correct and proper clarification, on all situations.

PDP is Delta and Delta is PDP.

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.