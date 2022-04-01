2023: MY VISION FOR DELTA STATE IF ELECTED GOVERNOR – Oborevwori

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has said that his vision for the state if elected the Governor in 2023 is to keep the state above other states.

Addressing PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and delegates on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at the Event Centre in Ogwashi-Uku, headquarters of Aniocha South Local Government Area, Rt Hon Oborevwori, assured the people that he would run an inclusive government as currently being done by Governor Okowa.

He said; “My vision if elected the Governor of Delta State next year is to keep our dear state ahead of other states. Our Governor is running an inclusive government and that is what I will equally do if voted into power as governor. There will be fairness and equity and we will build on what our governor is doing at the moment. We need a government that will continue from where our governor will stop in 2023”.

Continuing he said “Please, consider me and do your best for me at the primaries of our party on May 21st, 2022. Governor Okowa is very responsible and has tried very well as a governor and with the support of our people, I can manage the state effectively as being done by our governor. If I don’t develop Delta State as a governor, where will I go to? Collectively, we will develop the state to the envy of other states “.

At the Ika National Hall, Agbor, Headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area, the Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of state legislatures of Nigeria stated; “Am here to consult you on my intention to contest the 2023 Governorship election. I have learnt a lot from our Governor who is leaving behind very big shoes and it is good for somebody that has passed through him to step into his big shoes”.

“We are going to be on same page for the development of our state. The people of Ika nation are wonderful people and they are educated people, together we will develop our state together because we are all stakeholders. Am coming to consolidate on what our governor has done”, he added.

Speaking at the Ika North East Secretariat, Owa- Oyibo, the governorship aspirant posited “I have the intention to serve this state in 2023 as the Governor. Your son, our dynamic Governor has done very well and I want to take over from him to continue the good things he is doing in the State. I want to keep Delta State ahead of other states in all aspects if elected Governor next year”.

Prayers were offered to the governorship aspirant who was accompanied by prominent politicians in Delta State in all the places visited.