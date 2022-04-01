DELTA PDP STAKEHOLDERS TO MEET, TUESDAY, APRIL 5

PRESS RELEASE

PDP STAKEHOLDERS MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given to the underlisted PDP STAKEHOLDERS for a very crucial meeting scheduled as follows:

DATE: TUESDAY, 5TH APRIL, 2022.

VENUE: UNITY HALL, GOVERNMENT HOUSE, ASABA.

TIME: 1:00PM PROMPT.

THOSE INVITED:

1. H.E., The Governor of Delta State.

2. H.E., The Deputy Governor of Delta State.

3. All Former Governors and Deputy Governors of Delta State.

4. Speaker, and Members of Delta State House of Assembly.

5. Members of PDP BOT.

6. Members of NEC, ZEC, and SEC of our Party, (PDP).

7. Serving and Former National Assembly members.

8. Former Presiding Officers of the Delta State House of Assembly.

9. All LGA Party Chairmen.

10. All LGA Council Chairmen.

11. All Gubernatorial Aspirants.

12. All National Assembly Aspirants.

13. All House of Assembly Aspirants.

14. All serving Commissioners.

15. Former Members of NWC and NEC.

16. Selected Stakeholders of PDP in the LGA’s.

ENGR. DAN OSSAI, State Secretary, PDP, DELTA STATE