PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN DELTA RECEIVE BOOST FROM ROTARY CLUB OF EFFURUN

As ways of improving the educational sector in Delta State and encouraging pupils there to embrace education, the Rotary Club of Effurun has donated twenty desks, chairs and writing materials each to four primary and secondary schools in the area.

The schools are Okaka primary school Orhuwhorun, SEDCO BASIC Secondary school SEDCO, Uvwie LGA, DSC steel town primary school DSC, in Udu Local government area and College of commerce Igbudu Warri, Warri South LGA.

The President of Rotary Club of Effurun Prince Kenneth Iyere said the club’s goal is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education, and increase adult literacy.

“The schools are Six schools all together but we have presented to four schools so far with

20 desks and chairs each schools and notebooks. As Rotarians we feel government can’t do everything alone so we fill in the gap in our own little way, a way of giving back to the society.Especially when we did our need assessment on these schools and found out that many of the classrooms were empty, so that’s what prompt us to provide this little we can.We support education for all children and literacy for children and adults”, Iyere said.

On her part, Assistant Governor Rotary International District 9141 Zone 16, Mfon Otite-Douglas said the project initiated by the Rotary Club of Effurun is in line with one of the Areas of focus of Rotary, Basic Education and Literacy to improve education.

“One of the Areas of Focus of Rotary is Basic Education and Literacy; so this project is very significant to Rotary as it addresses this area of focus. This project will ensure that students will not sit on the floor because the school does not have enough tables and chairs or that they can not afford to buy one”, she said.

Our correspondent Precious Ahiakwo-Ovie reports that principals of the various schools were elated to receive the school desks and writing materials. They said it will enhance learning, encourage and boost the morale of the pupils to take education seriously. The school principals collectively thanked Rotary Club of Effurun for coming to the aid of the pupils who have been sitting on bare floors to learn. They also said teachers of these schools have been encouraged by the gesture to give in their best to the pupils.