Celebration

OKOWA’S DAUGHTER EWERE, WEDS DANIEL IGO; IBORI, UDUAGHAN GRACE OCCASION (Photo News)

Ewere Maxine Okowa, daughter of Delta state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, tied the marital knot with her fiance, Dr. Daniel Igo of Benue State, in a very colourful wedding ceremony, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Owa-Alero, in Ika North East LGA of Delta State.

Those who graced the joyous occasion included: former Delta Governors Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who was accompanied by his wife Dns. Roli Uduaghan and daughter Orode Uduaghan, as well as Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu, amongst other A list dignitaries.

Below are some photos from the happy event.

