WIKE CONDOLES WITH JONATHAN OVER POLICE AIDES’ DEATH

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has expressed gratitude to God for making former President Goodluck Jonathan, escape unhurt in a ghastly accident that sadly left two of his police aides dead.

The governor said it was a thing of joy that President Jonathan came out unscathed, after his convoy got involved in an accident in Abuja on Wednesday night.

“I was so elated to hear that President Goodluck Jonathan escaped unhurt. I thank God Almighty for sparing his life and that of others in the convoy.”

Governor Wike, however said he was devastated to hear that two police aides of the former President lost their lives, while others sustained injuries in the accident.

“It is very heartbreaking to hear that the accident claimed the lives of two police personnel, and may God grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I pray to God to give President Jonathan all the strength to overcome the scars of this painful accident.”

Governor Wike wished those who sustained injuries in the accident speedy recovery.

Kelvin Ebiri

Special Assistant Media to the Rivers State Governor

April 7, 2022.